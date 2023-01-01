Intel: A Bargain For Long-Term Investors

Apr. 04, 2023 8:05 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
6.46K Followers

Summary

  • We remain bullish on Intel due to its compelling valuation and believe INTC is on the verge of a turnaround.
  • While we expect the PC TAM will contract by about 10% to about 260M, we believe market share loss in the PC market to AMD has come to an end.
  • INTC’s investor update on its server CPU roadmap execution gives us confidence that it will be able to stamp its share loss in its Server business to AMD by 2024.
  • INTC stock has gone up 15% since we upgraded in November, outperforming the S&P 500 by 7%. Still, we believe more positives haven't been priced into the stock yet.
  • The stock price remains volatile in the near term. We continue to see a favorable risk-reward scenario for INTC and recommend longer-term investors look for entry points at current levels.
Intel Processor Core i7

4kodiak

We maintain our buy rating on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). We see a significant upside ahead for the stock as INTC plans to execute its process node roadmap migration and establish itself as a meaningful foundry player towards 2025. We believe INTC

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
6.46K Followers
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.