Danimer Scientific: Improving - But Could Still Go Either Way

Apr. 04, 2023 12:09 AM ETDanimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR)
Summary

  • The company had another very unprofitable quarter and year, but may have positioned itself to gradually improve in the latter part of 2023.
  • With the completion of its Kentucky facility, the company may have the tools at its disposal to meet growing demand, assuming it wins the business.
  • Until the company proves it can generate revenue at a profit, I wouldn't consider it investable; it's good for trading but not for holding.
  • Even with its Kentucky facility coming online, I think it's not going to perform in accordance with expectation in the near term because of macro-economic weaknesses.

holding a plastic glass of juice.

Nattapon Malee/iStock via Getty Images

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR), which is a bioplastics company that produces sustainable and compostable materials to replace traditional plastics, continues to struggle on its top and bottom lines, even as it attempts to accelerate revenue growth

Danimer Chart

TradingView

DNMR Profitability Grade

Seeking Alpha

Kentucky Facility

Investor Presentation

This article was written by

I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

