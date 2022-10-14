Fisker: Survival Of The Fittest

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
345 Followers

Summary

  • Most EV companies that went public in the last few years claimed their approach to EVs was unique.
  • Most approaches are on the verge of failing or have failed and Fisker looks like a rare example whose approach may actually work.
  • 2023 seems to be a crucial year for Fisker for its EV ambitions to take off.
Electric Maker Fisker Reveals Its Fisker Ocean Vehicle

Mario Tama

Quick Take

So many EV companies became public in the last couple of years that even a seasoned investor in the space wouldn't be blamed for failing to keep track of them. Each company came with its own promise and each

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
345 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.