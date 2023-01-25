Amazon Should Spin Off AWS, Here's Why

Apr. 04, 2023 12:25 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)1 Comment
Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.8K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the market-leading provider of cloud infrastructure to B2B customers and operates a different business model to Amazon's core e-commerce business.
  • AWS generates 14.35% of total revenue but over 188% of Amazon's total operating income, effectively offsetting the losses.
  • My Sum of Parts Valuation model indicates that if Amazon split into 6 segments, it would have an upside of ~67%.

Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has grown into a $1 trillion giant with multiple business segments. But recently, the slowing growth rate and shuttering of "unprofitable" business units have highlighted the lack of focus that the company currently has. Now of course, Amazon's core philosophy is about

Chart
Data by YCharts

Cloud Market Share

Cloud Market Share (Statista)

Big Three Cloud Providers

Big Three Cloud Providers (Created by author Deep Tech Insights (Ben Alaimo))

Cloud Segment Revenue

Cloud Segment Revenue (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Amazon Revenue and Income by Segment

Amazon Revenue and Income by Segment (Q4 '22)

Amazon Operating Income Per Segment

Amazon Operating Income Per Segment (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Amazon Revenue by Segment

Amazon Revenue by Segment (Created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Amazon Sum of Parts Stock valuation 1

Amazon Sum of Parts Stock valuation 1 (created by author Deep Tech Insights (Ben Alaimo))

Amazon Sum of Parts Valuation 2

Amazon Sum of Parts Valuation 2 (created by author Deep Tech Insights (Ben Alaimo))

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.8K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

