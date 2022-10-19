Brandon Bell

Sometimes good investments are found with companies that don't always get a lot of attention. While the top companies and most well-known brands are often popular investments, investors often have look further to find value.

One lesser discussed company that has performed very well over for years is The Kroger Company (NYSE:KR). Kroger currently operates 1,333 grocery stores and pharmacies in the United States.

Kroger discount-based model has also enabled the company to outperform during the recently inflationary period.

KR stock is up 54.61% in just the last 3 years, and the company has also consistently paid out significant dividends as well. This food chain has an average dividend growth rate of 14.87% over the last five years and the company has raised the dividend for 16 straight years. The current yield is 2.11%.

The Kroger Company is a buy today. The leading grocery chain's impressive management team and discount-based business model has enabled the company to consistently take significant market share. The recently proposed $24 billion merger with Albertsons should also gain regulatory approval early next year, and the deal is likely to provide several key benefits to Kroger. The stock also looks cheap using several metrics.

Kroger's recent earnings report was strong, and the company again showed how management has been able to successfully deal with supply chain and labor shortage issues even in the difficult current operating environment. Kroger recently reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $.99 a share and full year adjusted earnings of $4.23 a share, showing earnings per share growth of 15% year-over-year. Kroger reported identical sales without fuel costs included increased 6.2% year-over-year, the company grew digital sales at 12%, and Our Brands sales increased by 10.1%, core business remains very strong. The company beat on the top and bottom line, and management raised guidance for 2023 from $4.20 a share to $4.45-4.60 a share. Kroger also reported that net margins came at the high end of the recent 10-year range at 1.51%. The company continues to outperform and take market share in the current inflationary environment where many consumers are looking for value.

Kroger's recently proposed merger with Albertsons for $24 billion is likely to gain regulatory approval early next year, and this deal should also provide several key benefits to this leading grocery chain. Kroger and Albertsons currently have a combined 4,996 stores, and while these companies are expected to make some minor divestitures in rural communities to obtain regulatory approval for their proposed merger, the anti-trust concerns should be minor. Walmart (WMT) currently has 5,335 stores in the US right now, so the Kroger-Albertsons merger won't make the proposed new company any bigger than the leading competitors. Most of Walmart's facilities are also significantly bigger than Kroger and Albertsons stores. Kroger would also still only have a pro-forma market share of 15.6% of the US grocery business under this merger approval. The company obviously still faces competition online from Amazon and other leading online retailers. While Albertsons and Kroger focus more on rural communities, so some stores will likely need to be sold in areas where consumers have fewer options, this merger should still gain approval.

Kroger's proposed merger with Albertsons should help the company significantly in three main ways. The deal would enable the company to substantively increase their pharmacy business, Albertsons currently has 317 pharmacies nationwide. This potential deal would also lower competition particularly in some rural areas, which would give Kroger more pricing power as well. The anti-competitive concerns are overblown since Kroger would only have 15.6% of the grocery business nationwide under this proposal, but Kroger would likely gain some pricing power. Third, the company should see margin expansion if this deal is completed, since Albertsons has impressive net margins of 2.03% are notably above the Kroger's current 1.51% net margins.

This is why KR stock looks undervalued at current prices using several metrics. This company trades at just 11x projected forward GAAP earnings, .36x forecasted forward sales, and 6.91x expected forward EBITDA. The industry average is 20.73x likely forward GAAP earnings, 1.67x projected forward sales, and 12.19x forecasted forward EBITDA. Kroger also trades at a discount to the company's average valuation over the last five years. The company has usually traded at 12.48x forward GAAP earnings.

The Kroger Company isn't as discussed as other competitors such as Walmart and Costco (COST), but this company has been one of the best performing stocks in the market for some time. Kroger is also one of the best run companies in the grocery business, and the management team at this company has successfully handled the labor shortage and supply chain issues that have hurt many businesses in this operating environment. The company continues to take market share as consumers look for value, and Kroger's newly proposed merger with Albertsons is likely to be approved early next year. With Kroger expected to grow earnings at 8% a year over the next five years, this stock looks cheap.