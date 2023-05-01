Fokusiert

In January, I was mildly bearish on oil as I saw dampened demand and expanding supply. I expressed this view via the K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK). This view has been on the mark; since publication of that article, the total shareholder return on OILK has been -4.44% compared to +3.32% for the S&P 500; an alpha of +1.12%.

For my style of investing, a view on oil prices is very important as it serves as an anchor for taking an investment view in many other securities. For example, my outlook on oil has influenced my bearish view on Petrobras (PBR), preference for JEPI over SCHD, and a neutral outlook on Energy Transfer (ET).

Over the weekend, OPEC+ announced surprise oil production cuts. Like John Maynard Keynes, when the facts change, I must change my mind. This new development has now made me an oil bull.

OPEC+'s production cut is bullish for oil prices

A surprise production cut of 1.65 million barrels of oil per day is expected to hit the market from May 1 2023:

Oil Production Cuts Breakdown (OPEC+, PBS News Hour)

The first order impact is of course an increase in oil prices. Crude oil has already risen by $5/bbl following this news. Some market experts such as Chief Investment Officer Dan Pickering, Head of Pickering Energy Partners - a firm that invests in energy and provides energy advisory services - believe there is further potential for a move up to $10/bbl.

China recovery to boost demand environment

As the world's second largest economy rebounds, demand for oil is expected to improve, providing a secondary tailwind for oil prices. In January 2023, China's Caixin Manufacturing PMIs were still in contraction mode as the figures were below 50 at 49.2. I believe this caused a small hiccup in China's recovery.

But now, the PMI numbers for February 2023 were back in expansion territory at 51.6 and March 2023 was neutral at 50.0; an improvement from January when the signs were pointing more toward a dampened demand environment. More importantly, the leading indicators of new orders and export orders have started to show signs of growth:

The readings for output, total new orders and new export orders all rose into expansionary territory, each logging a new high in eight, 21 and eight months, respectively. - Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, Dr Wang

I believe this provides an additional lever for bullish movements in oil prices.

Technical Analysis Update

If this is your first time reading a Hunting Alpha article using Technical Analysis, you may want to read this post, which explains how and why I read the charts the way I do, utilizing principles of Flow, Location and Trap.

In my January 2023 update on OILK, I had shared this analysis:

US Crude Oil Futures January 2023 Analysis (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

At that time, I was expecting a move toward the monthly support at $65.87:

I would not be surprised by a further drop down towards $65.87/bbl, which would correspond to a fall of a further 11.74%. - Hunting Alpha in January 2023

This has played out and prices are sharply reversing from the monthly support levels. I now anticipate a gradual move up:

US Crude Oil Futures April 2023 Analysis (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

Verdict on OILK and Positioning

The OPEC+ surprise production cuts planned for May 2023 and China's expansionary PMIs have changed the facts. Hence, I am changing my opinion on oil from neutral to slightly bearish to cautiously bullish. Why only cautiously? It is due to the second-order impacts:

Higher oil prices will lead to higher inflation risks again. This is not good for the US; the White House has officially expressed disappointment with OPEC+'s production cut decision. Will the Fed have to hike more aggressively to manage that risk? This is the key monitorable. If that occurs, demand will slow down and oil prices may be contained.

From a positioning perspective, I would not like to bet directly on OILK. Rather, I am more comfortable using this bearish oil view as a starting point for new idea generation:

Some Investment Ideas

With increasing supply-side investments, I would turn incrementally less bearish on upstream O&G producers such as Petrobras, for which I have been strongly bearish on recently. I am planning to give a more detailed update on my view there soon. I would also turn incrementally bearish on oil import nations such as India.