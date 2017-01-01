Grainger Case Study: The Anatomy Of 30% Annual Returns

Apr. 04, 2023 2:09 AM ETW.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)
Summary

  • W.W. Grainger first appeared in the FALCON Method newsletter in August 2017 when we bought the stock at $170.35.
  • Fast forward ~5.5 years to March 2023, when we exited this position at $704.88, realizing an annualized total return of 30.0%.
  • No victory lap here; I’d rather like to illustrate the thought process behind both the buy and sell decisions to provide some value for thoughtful long-term investors.

Grainger industrial supply warehouse. WW Grainger is a hardware and safety supply manufacturer.

jetcityimage

What we knew back in 2017

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was a Dividend Champion with a 46-year dividend-raising streak, so it comfortably qualified as a reliable income vehicle.

The stock offered a 3% entry yield, a rare opportunity in historical context.

graph 1

YCharts.com

graph 2

YCharts.com

graph 3

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

graph 4

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

graph 5

YCharts.com

graph 6

Author's own calculation based on data from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

graph 7

Author's own calculation based on data from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

graph 8

FASTGraphs.com

graph 9

The FALCON Method Newsletter

graph 9

FASTGraphs.com

graph 10

YCharts.com

