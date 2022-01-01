Althom

Investment Thesis

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had yet another phenomenal quarter and the management followed it up with strong guidance. In this article, I argue how this is a company that has managed its inventory levels with minimal impact to their profit margins. The company’s strong growth in China also bodes well for its future.

A Snapshot of Lulu’s Q4 Earnings

The company had a great quarter, ending the fiscal year on a high. Revenue came in at $2.77 billion, up 30% year-over-year, comfortably beating analyst estimates by nearly $72 million. EPS came in at $4.40, beating estimates by $0.14.

Management also gave some upbeat guidance for FY23, with revenues for the full year now expected to come in between $9.3 and $9.41 billion, which represents a year-over-year growth of 15 to 16%. Adjusted diluted EPS for FY23 is expected to be in the range between $11.50 and $11.72, which would represent a year-over-year growth of 14.2% to 16.4%.

The strong quarterly performance and the upbeat guidance was more than enough for LULU stock to rally double digits post the earnings release.

Lulu’s Inventory Management Doesn’t Come at the Expense of Gross Margins

Lululemon, like its peers, has been battling inventory issues. In the quarter gone by, inventories amounted to $1.4 billion, reflecting an increase of approximately 50%. 45% of the overall inventory was represented by the core products, which is a testament to the challenges plaguing the retail sector.

The company, like its peers, has been trying to moderate its inventory levels using markdowns. However, unlike its peers, the markdowns have not hit the gross margins substantially. To put things in context, adjusted gross margins for the fourth quarter declined by 70 bps, and this was primarily due to FX impact. From a product margin perspective, despite the markdowns, these margins actually boosted the overall gross margins by 30 bps. Contrast this to Nike (NKE), who witnessed a 330 bps hit to its gross margins, driven by higher markdowns.

Overall gross margins for the latest quarter came in at 57.4% for LULU compared to Nike’s 43.3%. Furthermore, LULU also faced lower air freight expenses unlike Nike, who had to take a hit there as well.

Taken together, the way LULU has managed its expenses and inventory has been commendable to say the least.

Lulu’s Performance in China Hints at a Bright Future

The company’s performance in China has been impressive, especially since the company is profitable in the region. Despite the Covid disruptions encountered in the region last year, the company still managed to achieve a 30% sales growth rate, with sales in China accounting for 8% of the overall sales.

Management is seeing accelerated momentum in the region in the first quarter as a result of a combination of new store openings and a strong performance in the company's digital channel.

Once again taking Nike as a comparison, the sneaker giant saw a decline in sales in the region in the latest quarter, on a reported basis, and also saw its operating profit decline 10% year-over-year, which further demonstrates how impressive Lulu’s performance has been in the region.

LULU recently opened its largest store in Shanghai and has nearly 100 locations in the country. The company has also earmarked majority of its planned store openings, in the international markets, to be in China.

With Covid related disruptions firmly in the rear-view mirror, I expect the company to accelerate its growth in the region, which would be an impressive feat in itself.

Valuation

Forward P/E Approach Price Target $406.00 Projected Forward P/E Multiple 35x Projected FY23 EPS $11.61 Click to enlarge

Source: Company’s Q4 Earnings Release, Refinitiv, and Author’s Calculations

The company is currently trading at a forward P/E of 31x, according to Refinitiv, which is on par with the likes of Nike. Historically however, the company’s forward P/E has been 35x, which suggests that it is currently cheap relative to its historical levels. Given that LULU has always traded at a premium multiple, I assumed a forward P/E multiple of 35x.

The midpoint of the company’s EPS guidance for FY23 is $11.61, which is the projected FY23 EPS that I have assumed.

At a forward P/E of 35x, this would give a price target of $406.00, which represents a further upside of approximately 12% from current levels.

Risk Factors

While LULU has managed its inventory levels well, they remain at uncomfortably high levels. The current inventory of $1.4 billion represents a one year growth of approximately 50%. Inventory management is going to remain top priority for every retail company, so while LULU remains optimistic about managing their inventory, the company is still not out of the woods.

Then there’s the company’s ill-timed acquisition of MIRROR, which the company acquired in 2020 in order to compete with the likes of Peloton (PTON). The company had to take a $442.7 million impairment charge in the fourth quarter related to the acquisition. While the company is now focusing on its own membership program, Studio, investors should keep an eye out for how the company develops this program, especially after the MIRROR debacle.

Concluding Thoughts

Overall, I like Lululemon Athletica. I think the way the company has managed its inventory levels is commendable. The growth story in China continues to gather momentum, especially at a time when major retail players continue to struggle there. Even from a valuation perspective, there appears to be considerable upside, although a significant amount of good news has already been priced in.

Fundamentally, there is nothing wrong with the company. LULU is one retail company who appears to have a firm grip on its operations despite the challenging environment that it currently finds itself in.