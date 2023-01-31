Jonathan Knowles

Investment thesis

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) came up with a transformative idea back in 2012 which was about separating data storage in the cloud from computing resources. In order to achieve this the company built its data warehouse as a service platform, which provided clients a consumption-based data query service that was able to unite siloed data in very efficient way. Snowflake has been a pioneer in this technology providing them the first mover advantage. This position has been further strengthened by the introduction of Data Exchange in 2019, which enabled companies to collaborate securely around data from all over the globe. As I see it, Snowflake is a constantly renewing business with a credible competitive edge in today's crowded SaaS space.

Looking at fundamentals, revenue growth has been very impressive by growing still 53% yoy in FY23 at a $2 billion scale:

Snowflake FY23 Q4 Investor Presentation

Despite this exponential growth there is still ample room for the company to grow with a TAM of $248 billion according to its latest earnings presentation. Furthermore, only 29% of the Forbes Global 2000 companies used Snowflake at the end of the FY23 Q4 quarter leaving many untapped opportunities on the table. Strong topline growth prospects are coupled with impressive cash generation ability, that manifested in a non-GAAP adjusted FCF margin of 25% in FY23.

Despite this strong fundamental setup shares suffered a strong correction throughout 2022 just like other high profile growth stocks did. This has brought down the company's valuation to more reasonable levels in my opinion, but it hasn't been enough until now to attract meaningful buying interest.

I believe one reason behind this is the higher than usual utilization of stock-based compensation (SBC) at the company that reached 43.5% of revenues in the FY23 Q4 quarter. In the following I will focus my analysis on this topic and provide deeper insights how SBC and the resulting dilution of shareholders at Snowflake impact the business.

Introduction to stock-based compensation

SBC is a classic form of employee remuneration, when a company grants a specific number of shares to its employees. This happens mostly in the form of stock options or restricted stock units (RSUs). In the case of stock options employees have the option to purchase the company's stock at a previously specified price, while RSUs grant the stock to the employees themselves without requiring additional payment. In both cases there is a so-called vesting period, which refers to a pre-specified period an employee must work at the company to "unlock" the stock options and RSUs received previously. This mechanism is an efficient tool for employee retention as vesting periods usually last 4 years, where the number of shares earned increases as time passes.

After Covid hit in March 2020 and share prices collapsed globally companies began to grant more RSUs instead of previously popular stock options. With increasing share price volatility future payouts of stock options became more unpredictable, many of these options became worthless as share prices fell. In contrast to this, RSUs ensure that employees receive a pre-specified number of shares in the future regardless of the stock price without additional payment needed. This has been the main reason that many companies began to prefer RSUs instead of stock options, which trend holds still today. Looking at Snowflake in FY23, the company granted almost 11 million RSUs, while less than 1 million stock options. Luckily, RSUs are more straightforward when analyzing SBC, so this is not just welcoming news for employees, but for analysts as well.

SBC became very popular among high-growth tech companies in the pre-pandemic era as the steady increase of share prices was quite motivating for employees to work hard and stay loyal to earn company shares. As SBC is not a direct cash expense this has been also beneficial for these companies as they typically burnt massive amounts of cash each year. The only stakeholders who could complain about this trend have been shareholders, whose holdings got diluted each time the company issued new shares to satisfy expiring grants.

Snowflake belongs to those companies who have been heavily criticized for excessive dilution of existing shareholders in the previous years. For the first sight, if we simply look at the fact that the number of shares outstanding increased from 288 million to 323 million within the past two years (+12%) this could be the case indeed. However, after taking a deeper dive into the company's most recent 10-K filing we can see that the situation is not as obvious as it seems.

Before moving on to analyze the dilutive effect of SBC in detail, I want to add a short note on including SBC in profitability metrics. Companies that rely more heavily on SBC usually emphasize to look at their non-GAAP profitability metrics, which exclude SBC as it is non-cash expense. I realize that many investors are uncomfortable with this, and rather tend to focus GAAP profitability, which treats SBC as a non-cash operating expense with a direct impact on the company's bottom line. I believe, the best way to get a clear picture on fundamental trends is to look at non-GAAP profitability metrics and account for the effects of dilution resulting from SBC in the valuation section. At the end, cash flow is that really matters, BUT on a per share basis. By narrowing our focus on GAAP profitability great investment opportunities can be overlooked in my opinion.

Dilution maths

I believe analyzing shareholder dilution is not as straightforward as it could seem for the first sight. As an initial step it could be a good idea to at the growth rate in shares outstanding for the past several years and trying to identify some patterns that could be relevant for the future. Unfortunately, in the case of Snowflake there is not sufficient historical data to do this as the company went public less than three years ago. By looking at the past two years we can see the following:

Created by author based on Snowflake's 10-K filings

Snowflake had 288 million shares outstanding two years ago, which has grown to more than 323 million to date. We can see a huge jump in FY22 (~CY21) with share count growing 8.5%, which has been followed by a 3.5% increase in FY23. It's important to note that in 2022 Snowflake issued 2.3 million shares to partially finance the acquisition of Streamlit. Adjusting for this effect would result in a 2.4% share count growth for FY23. I think based on these numbers we can't draw far-reaching conclusions what path shareholder dilution could take in the future. A possible explanation for significantly higher growth in shares outstanding in FY22 could be that fact with the collapse of the share price in FY23, less stock options could have been exercised than a year before. However, as companies don't publish enough details on stock options issued to employees this remains just speculation.

A significantly better anchor that could help us determine what future path dilution at the company could take is to look at the sum of potentially dilutive securities outstanding. Currently, stock options account for the majority of these, but RSUs gain share year by year as Snowflake utilizes them as the main form of employee grants:

Created by author based on Snowflake's FY23 10-K filing

By adding up these numbers we get 52 million, which makes up 16% of shares outstanding as of January 31, 2023 (323 million). As vesting periods for these grants typically last 4 years at Snowflake, we could assume that this should result in an annual dilution of ~4% for the upcoming 4 years. It's important to note that this counts as an aggressive estimate as I didn't include the effect of employee turnover and the resulting forfeiture of grants, which mitigates dilution to some extent. Furthermore, it's possible that stock options that have been issued at much higher share prices won't be exercised at all as they are deeply out of the money. Based on this, I believe that the actual dilution that will result from these dilutive securities should be rather closer to ~3% a year rather than ~4% worst case scenario, but that's just my best guess.

This ~3% annual dilution in the upcoming 4 years is only the result of stock options and RSUs granted in the past. However, we also must take into consideration that the issuance of these grants is an ongoing process, which won't probably stop for the foreseeable future. In order to quantify this impact let's look at the past three years and analyze to what extent Snowflake used stock grants to remunerate its employees:

Created by author based on Snowflake's 10-K filings

After including the effect of forfeitures as well we can see that that the dilutive effect of stock grants in the past three years ranged from 0.6% in FY22 to 2.9% in FY23 with an average of ~2%. Although these grants issued in the past are part of the 52 million potentially dilutive securities mentioned previously, they provide a good indication what path shareholder dilution could take in the future.

Based on this data, direct dilution resulting from employee stock grants in any given financial year stayed below 3% and averaged 2% over the past three years. This suggests that based on current dynamics annual dilution resulting from SBC should be closer to 2-3% on the longer run. This is inline with management communication from the company's previous Investor Day in 2022, where they highlighted ~2% dilution among their top priorities:

Snowflake 2022 Investor Day presentation

Strong cash generation supporting share repurchases

It has been quite a surprise from Snowflake in my opinion that management announced with the publication of Q4 results that they authorized a $2 billion share buyback program spanning over the next two years. This move is absolutely not typical for high growth tech companies whose non-GAAP operating margin is in the mid-single digit territory. These company's usually need the cash they generate and invest it in the future to maintain strong topline growth. However, Snowflake's cash generation ability is outstanding, which leaves the company with ample reserves to fund future growth and buy back shares at the same time. In FY23 the company already reached its long-term FCF margin target of 25%, which was a huge run after the -12% only two years before:

Snowflake FY23 Q4 earnings presentation

Even management acknowledged on the Q4 earnings call that there is upside to their long-term operating model they provided on their last Investor Day in June 2022. Furthermore, if we look at the company's cash balance, we can see that it has been quite stable since the IPO back in September 2020 oscillating around the $4 billion level:

YCharts

I believe this leaves comfortable room for the recently announced buyback program, especially in the light of the fact that the company generated more than $0.5 billion cash in FY23, which is expected to grow further as revenues grow.

Putting the pieces together

Looking at current share price around $150 this $2 billion buyback program would mean the repurchasing of ~13.3 million shares or ~4% of shares outstanding. However, I suppose management won't spend the whole $2 billion immediately, which makes it more likely in my opinion that the average purchase will be higher than the current share price. If we assume an average purchase price of $200 it would mean buying back 10 million shares, ~3% of shares outstanding. So, this mechanism would counterbalance the annual ~3% dilution over the next 4 years resulting from already granted potentially dilutive securities (discussed in the previous section), although not to a decisive extent.

Based on this information, I believe that as a rough estimate shareholder dilution should be around 2-2.5% in the upcoming 4 years, when we consider stock grants already issued and the counterbalancing effect of the recently announced share buyback program. In addition to this every RSU and option granted in the upcoming years will serve as an additional layer of dilution over this 2-2.5%. In FY24 this effect should be minimal, while it should add some tenths of percentage points to annual dilution in the following years.

Based on this, I believe shareholder dilution should peak at ~3-3.5% in the upcoming 2-3 years when we use the number of actual shares outstanding as a starting point. Afterwards, this should fall back to ~2% if Snowflake's current SBC trends prevail. In addition to this, I believe there's a good chance that the company's cash balance keeps growing further in the upcoming years. This could open the way for increased buybacks resulting in lower dilution than currently forecasted.

Final thoughts

Diluting shareholders by 2-3-4% a year is not negligible. Growing revenues by ~50% a year at $2 billion scale is not negligible either. I believe neither of the two should be considered the sole reason for investing or not investing in Snowflake's shares.

On the long run I believe Snowflake will become an Apple-like cash printing machine with ample funds to counterbalance the effect of shareholder dilution resulting from SBC. Until then, investors should account for dilution by adjusting valuation ratios accordingly.

My personal opinion is that a ~3-3.5% annual dilution on the short run that levels down to ~2% afterwards should not scare investors away from investing in a transformative technology company with one of the best growth prospects among public SaaS companies. I believe potential upside revenue surprises in the future should more than compensate for this.