Apr. 04, 2023
Summary

  • Commercial Real Estate vacancy rates are at all-time highs as work-from-home jobs continue to increase in popularity.
  • Rising interest rates coupled with decreases in housing prices have only magnified problems for CRE investors.
  • To combat the possible collapse of CRE, I believe investors will start to re-purpose commercial real estate into residential real estate.
  • Given the opportunity to transition from commercial to residential real estate, I think residential homebuilder stocks have significant growth potential.
  • From my peer analysis below, I believe NVR, DHI, and LEN pose the best buying opportunities.

Construction renovation of new office in business building window at night

FangXiaNuo/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As CRE vacancy rates continue to soar and house prices continue to decline due to rising interest rates, I believe a transition will need to take place which involves transforming current CRE into Residential Real

commercial real estate value

reit.com

Commercial real estate debt due in five years

trepp.com

Office Vacancy 2017-2022

statista.com

Top 10 metro vacancy areas

Twitter

Peer Analysis

Author

Lumber Prices past 4 years

macrotrends.net

Hello, My name is Mark Dougherty. I currently have an MBA in finance, and am a CFA level I candidate. I have 7 years of work experience in financial modeling and valuation of private and public companies. I enjoy looking at long only equity positions that are considered value plays that involve a margin of safety with respect to the company intrinsic value vs market value.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

