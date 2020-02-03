da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is a company that specializes in providing an enterprise artificial intelligence platform that allows companies to gain new insights into their business KPIs and the like. Developers can also develop their own AI software using C3.ai.

Artificial intelligence is the hot topic now that OpenAI's ChatGPT has made its appearance. The advent of ChatGPT has made investors aware of the potential of artificial intelligence. Google Trends shows how popular the keyword "ChatGPT" is over the past 3 years. As of January 2023, trends have risen sharply. And if we compare this to the share price of C3.ai we see a similar correlation, the share price rose sharply from $10 to $33 (230%+ return). The emerging popularity of artificial intelligence may serve as a catalyst for C3.ai's share price.

Popularity of ChatGPT (Google Trends)

I expect AI stock price to rise due to the following catalysts:

The high short % of float suggests a possible short squeeze. 11 Analysts have revised their revenue estimates upward. In fiscal 2024, analysts expect revenue growth of 20%. A solid balance sheet and financial standing. The stock’s valuation is attractive at the current price level.

Strong Outlook, Attractive Balance Sheet

C3.ai is an enterprise AI software provider that offers various AI software and services as well as the ability to develop their own AI applications. The C3 AI Suite is their main program in which AI applications are available such as applications for predictive maintenance, fraud detection and supply chain optimization. Businesses can also develop their own application in a development environment. C3.ai has major customers such as Shell, U.S. Air Force, Baker Hughes, Department of Defense, Engie, Raytheon Technologies and the like.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, C3.ai saw a lot of interest in their C3 AI solutions. The business segment has been improving since mid-2022 says CEO Thomas M. Siebel. C3.ai has transformed to a consumption-based pricing model which has allowed it to expand its partner ecosystem and business pipeline.

FY23-Q3 Highlights (C3.ai Investor Presentation)

There were several successes last quarter. C3.ai and Google Cloud won 8 new customers and discovered 291 business opportunities. C3.ai and AWS renewed their partnership and discovered 75 new opportunities, 41 of which are already highly qualified. The list of new customers, new opportunities and successes is listed in its entirety on their investor relations website. I see these successes as strong growth catalysts for the near future.

For fiscal 2023, C3.ai expects revenue growth between 4% and 5%. Analysts are also excited about the outlook, as 11 analysts have revised their expectations upward. For fiscal year 2024, they expected solid revenue growth of 20%. C3.ai expects to be free cash flow and non-GAAP positive at the end of fiscal 2024. The company isn’t cash flow positive currently. In fiscal 2022, free cash flow was negative at $91 million, but with currently $772 million cash and $0 debt, investors certainly need not worry. The balance sheet is solid.

Short Squeeze Potential

Interestingly, investors have particularly poor expectations for C3.ai. With a percentage float short of as much as 26%, this presents opportunities for long investors and risks for short investors. A short squeeze could occur, as happened with GameStop (GME) in 2021. GameStop's short interest % of float was over 300%, buying call options and shares sent the stock soaring. Short sellers struggled and closed their short positions en masse, sending the stock up as much as 30x.

Data by YCharts

Such a situation, unfortunately, is not common. Another example concerns GEO Group (GEO). I wrote an article about it in September 2022. GEO Group had been plagued by government changes to reduce prison spending. GEO was in good shape: favorable debt maturities, and positive earnings revisions. I saw the high short interest of 30% combined with the positive outlook as a strong catalyst for share price appreciation. Since my publication, the stock rose from $7.96 to $12 (+50%) in February of this year.

C3.ai has already surged recently, and that is probably due to the rise of ChatGPT. Investors have become excited about the potential of artificial intelligence. The share price of C3.ai has risen from $10 to $33 (up 230%) since January of this year. Since the rise, short sellers have become even more pessimistic: short sellers have increased their position from a short interest % of float of 8% to 26% currently. This leaves room for a further rise, as the potential for a rise is now even greater due to the sharp increase in short interest.

Valuation

Let's not forget the share valuation, because that too is an important part of the purchase decision. For this, I take the enterprise value to revenue ratio, because C3.ai invests its cash flows to grow the company.

Since its IPO, both the share price and the enterprise value to revenue ratio have fallen sharply. To examine whether the ratio is attractively valued, I look at other companies with similar gross margins.

Take Meta Platforms (META), for example. C3.ai has gross margins of 70%, this is slightly lower than Meta Platforms' at 78%. The enterprise value of Meta Platforms was also over 11 between 2014 and 2018, and its revenue also increased similarly in strength to that of C3.ai. From this, I conclude that C3.ai is reasonably valued, provided the company can deliver the expected growth.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

C3.ai is a growing company in a fast-growing market with increasing popularity. Investors are very excited about ChatGPT, and since its launch, C3.ai's shares have risen very sharply. Despite the sharp rise in share price, speculators have increased their short position from 8% to 26% short percentage of float during this period. I see this as a growth catalyst as the short sellers eventually have to close their position by buying the stock.

C3.ai has secured several new customers and opportunities and 11 analysts expect solid revenue growth of over 20% in fiscal 2024. C3.ai itself expects to be cash flow positive at the end of fiscal 2024. Further, the balance sheet looks solid with $772 million cash and $0 debt. With negative free cash flow of $91 million, their growth is easily achievable. C3.ai is worth buying because of its high short interest, strong outlook, strong balance sheet and its attractive valuation.