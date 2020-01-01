Temporary Good News On The Banking Front

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.39K Followers

Summary

  • This banking crisis may be past its peak, but the bad news is that it is surely not over as there is a flight of deposits out of banks and into money market mutual funds that SVB’s failure simply accelerated.
  • The differing effect on inflation between giving money to the banks and giving money to the general public is quite stark.
  • The total amount of money in the system is shrinking now, as there are no more COVID giveaways – like PPP loans and extended unemployment benefits.

Modern bank glass building. Shallow depth of field. 3D render.

-slav-

The panic in the banking system seems to be abating as the Fed's balance sheet went down about $28 billion, from $8.7338 trillion to $8.7059 trillion, indicating that less collateral valued at par is being pledged to the Federal Reserve in order to obtain

Bank

Author

FRED

Author

Ian Webster

Ian Webster

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.39K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.