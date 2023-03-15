Mastercard: It's A Buy, But Not As Attractive As Visa

Apr. 04, 2023 3:42 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)V
Summary

  • Mastercard operates one of the best businesses in the world, as one of the two payment processing giants which form the duopoly responsible for processing most of the world's transactions.
  • Even after decades of market outperformance and high double-digit growth, the company has plenty of room for growth, with cash still being a major portion of global transactions.
  • Even though Mastercard is trading below its historical valuation, it's still trading at a significant premium over Visa, a premium that I find unjustified.
  • I rate Mastercard a Buy with a fair value of $425.5 per share, reflecting a 16.5% upside compared to its current market value. However, If I had to pick one, I'd pick Visa over Mastercard.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is a global brand, trusted by billions of people to process their payments all over the world. Even after decades of outperformance and impressive high double-digit growth, I believe there's still plenty of room for upside, as cash still takes

This article was written by

I work as a financial analyst at a pension fund in Israel. I conduct analysis seeking to find high quality companies with extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

