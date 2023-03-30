Tesla: Record Q1 Delivery Numbers And Undervalued Intrinsically

Apr. 04, 2023 3:47 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)3 Comments
Summary

  • Tesla reported record deliveries of 422,875 vehicles in Q1 2023 which was greater than the 405,278 achieved in Q4 2022.
  • Its production results were also a record high with 440,808 reported for Q1,23, as the company has solved its prior issues at its Shanghai factory.
  • My discounted cash flow model indicates Tesla is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples.
  • Tesla will release its full earnings report for Q1,23 on the 19th of April.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has recently reported record delivery and production numbers for the first quarter of 2023. The company has gradually recovered from a series of production shutdowns in mid-2022, and now I believe Tesla is poised to benefit from growth

Tesla Delivery Numbers

Tesla Delivery and Production Numbers (Created by author Deep Tech Insights, Ben)

Tesla Deliveries

Tesla Deliveries (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Tesla Production and Deliveries

Tesla Production and Deliveries (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Tesla Production vs Delivery Difference

Tesla Production vs Delivery Difference (Q1,23)

Tesla Order Backlog

Tesla Order Backlog (TroylikeTesla data)

Giga Texas Model Y

Giga Texas Model Y (DMV VIN Data)

Tesla Wait Times

Tesla Wait Times (Tesla Website/TroyTeslike Data)

Tesla stock valuation 1

Tesla stock valuation 1 (Created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Tesla stock valuation 2

Tesla stock valuation 2 (Created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Comments (3)

