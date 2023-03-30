jetcityimage

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has recently reported record delivery and production numbers for the first quarter of 2023. The company has gradually recovered from a series of production shutdowns in mid-2022, and now I believe Tesla is poised to benefit from growth trends in Asia. For instance, the IMF forecasts China's GDP will grow at a solid 5.2% rate in 2023, which would be greater than the 3% rate reported in 2023. In this post I'm going to break down Tesla's first-quarter delivery numbers and analyze the trends, before revealing my valuation model and forecasts for the stock, let's dive in.

Record Delivery Numbers for Q1

Tesla has recently released strong production and delivery numbers for the first quarter of 2023. The company reported a substantial 422,875 deliveries in Q1 2023 which is a new record when compared to 405,278 achieved in Q4 2022 (highlighted in green). With Model 3/Y deliveries making up the majority of deliveries (412,180) or 97% of the total.

Tesla Delivery and Production Numbers (Created by author Deep Tech Insights, Ben)

It should be noted that its delivery growth rate has been fluctuating substantially over the trailing 6 quarters. Between Q4,21 and Q1,22 its sequential growth rate was just 0.45%. This then fell off a cliff between Q2,21 and Q2,22 with minus 17.85% reported. This was mainly driven by the "hard lockdown" policy in China, which impacted Tesla's supply chain and its Shanghai Gigafactory. The good news is Tesla quickly bounced back with a solid 35% growth rate in deliveries reported for Q3,22. However, since that point Tesla's delivery growth rate has been slowing down from 17.87% in Q4,22, to just 4.34% by Q1,22 (ignore the row offset on the table). The only consolation is Q1,22 has also been a historically weak quarter for Tesla (post-holiday season). Therefore this quarter actually was actually an improvement with 4.34% growth reported for Q1,23, over the 0.45% in Q1,22.

Apart from seasonal changes, a slowing growth rate was expected due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment and increased competition in China from major players such as BYD, NIO, and XPeng which I have discussed in prior posts. A positive for Tesla, is China's GDP is forecast to grow at a solid 5.2% rate in 2023, which would be greater than the 3% rate reported in 2023. Therefore I expect strong demand for Tesla, especially given reports that the Chinese health regulator will likely reclassify CV19 as a less harmful virus, putting it in the same category as the common flu (influenza). As you can see from the graph I've created below, Tesla's deliveries are still on an upward trend (as per the red trend line).

Tesla Deliveries (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Moving onto production numbers, on the chart below you can see production numbers (red bars), have increased steadily over the trailing 6 quarters, with a record 440,808 vehicles produced in Q1,22.

Tesla Production and Deliveries (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

There are a couple of trends that are worth noting though. Tesla has historically been "chasing demand" with its deliveries slightly higher than production in Q4,21 and Q4,22. This dynamic has now flipped with production higher than deliveries. A little buffer or "margin of safety" is needed, as Tesla doesn't sell to third-party dealerships and thus it makes sense to keep extra vehicles on hand to deal with demand spikes. However, if Tesla has too many vehicles this can be a negative sign of lower demand, especially if older models, which won't always be as valuable and will likely need to be discounted in the future. The good news for Tesla is its "difference" looks to have peaked in Q4,22 at 34,423 and is now at a more healthy level of 17,933 which is a positive sign. As investors we want to look for the aforementioned "spikes" as signs of lower demand, or over-rampant production, which isn't great for cash flow.

Tesla Production vs Delivery Difference (Q1,23)

Tesla's order backlog is also a useful metric to analyze and as you can see, this fell to a bottom of 74,000 at the end of December 2022 but has now started to pick back up.

Tesla Order Backlog (TroylikeTesla data)

Tesla's Texas gigafactory has also continued to ramp up strong. Each dot on the chart below represents an individual VIN (Vehicle Identification Numbers) from DMV data for each Tesla Model Y.

Giga Texas Model Y (DMV VIN Data)

For those who really want the extra detail, you can assess the "wait time" for each model, based on the production rate and wait times for new orders which as shown on Tesla's website. A wait time shown in red means this is less than the four-week target and indicates a lack of sufficient supply to maintain a demand buffer. We can see this trend common in Fremont and Texas. However, Europe looks to be in a more healthy position with a wait time of ~28 days, and a steady backlog, which is a positive sign.

Tesla Wait Times (Tesla Website/TroyTeslike Data)

Valuation and Forecasts

In my previous post on Tesla, I covered its financials for Q4,22 in detail. Here is a quick recap of my revised forecasts. The company reported revenue of $24.32 billion, which beat analyst forecasts by ~$17.21 million and increased by 37.25% year over year for Q4,22. This growth rate was slower than the prior quarter's growth rate of 55.49% and I forecast this slowing growth rate to also show for Q1,23 as per the delivery numbers. However, in the latter half of 2023, I forecast a ramp-up in deliveries in China, and thus I have revised my revenue growth estimate by +1% to 26% for the full year, which is fairly conservative. I have also forecast a 31% revenue growth rate for years 2 to 5, as economic conditions are likely to improve in Europe and the U.S, due to the cyclical nature of the economy. Tesla's Optimus Robot could also provide extra upside for Tesla stock, although it will take some time for production to ramp up for this technology.

Tesla stock valuation 1 (Created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

I have forecast its operating margin to increase by 2% over the next 10 years, as Tesla continues to scale its production and benefit from economies of scale. In addition, I believe Tesla will continue to become more vertically integrated and the company has recently (March 30th 2023) announced plans to build a battery plant alongside Chinese battery maker CATL. I believe this will be a positive as the company aims to secure its supply chain.

Tesla is showing weakness in its Solar Roof market with a report by Wood Mackenzie indicating Tesla has only installed around 3,000 Solar roofs in the U.S since 2016, with a combined capacity of ~30MW. However, this could turn around if Tesla makes it a strategic priority, which is something I would like hear at the next earnings call. The Biden administration aims to make solar generate a staggering 50% of the U.S energy supply by 2050. In addition, the Inflation Reduction Act and various IRA tax incentives are forecast to boost solar deployment by 40% over the next decade. Therefore there is plenty of tailwinds and incentives.

Tesla stock valuation 2 (Created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors I get a fair value of $253.17 per share, the stock is trading at ~$181 per share at the time of writing and thus it is ~28.51% undervalued. The stock also trades at a forward price to sales [P/S] ratio = 6.42, which is 21% cheaper than its 5 year average.

Risks

Competition/Recession

As mentioned prior Tesla is facing more extensive competition than ever from both Chinese EV makers such as BYD, NIO, XPeng etc. In addition, to legacy automakers such as GM and Ford which has released its F-150 electric pickup truck. Given the F-150 (internal combustion engine) version was ranked as the best selling car in the U.S, its electric version should be well adopted. Tesla's cybertruck is still yet to ramp up to mass production, with an expected production start in the middle of 2023. Therefore Ford may have a first-mover advantage in the popular U.S truck market. A silver lining for Tesla is the cybertruck has a reported 1 million reservations which is a positive sign of early demand.

Final Thoughts

Tesla continued to generate record delivery and production number for the first quarter of 2023. This is a positive sign given the macroeconomic environment. I was also pleased to see its gap between deliveries and production close to slightly more healthy levels, which is a signal of solid demand and greater flexibility in its manufacturing. Tesla's revenue growth rate has been slowing down, but given by valuation and forecasts indicate the stock is undervalued intrinsically I will deem it to be a great long-term investment.