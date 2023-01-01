Monthly Newsletter - March 2023

Apr. 04, 2023 3:00 AM ETKBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, EWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA
Baskin Financial Blog profile picture
Baskin Financial Blog
614 Followers

Summary

  • The failures of two U.S. regional banks and the forced takeover of a large Swiss bank in March rattled people. The currency system, and the banking system, are ultimately based on confidence.
  • When that trust breaks down, really bad things happen. When it is about deposits in a bank, the result is a “run” on the bank. This is what we saw with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
  • Canada has been lucky in its banking system and its management of inflation. Our last significant bank failure was 100 years ago. (Two small Alberta-based banks failed in 1985).

Putting a coin in a white piggy bank at home.

Guido Mieth

The World’s Most Important Confidence Game: Banks

Like you, I am carrying nicely printed pieces of plastic in my wallet. The green ones are “worth” $20. Well, that is to say, you can exchange them for $20 of other stuff, and you can pay your taxes

Inflation rates

Canadian dollar

This article was written by

Baskin Financial Blog profile picture
Baskin Financial Blog
614 Followers
David Baskin & Barry Schwartz are the lead Portfolio Managers at Baskin Financial Services in Toronto, Canada. David and Barry appear frequently on national television and radio and are quoted widely in the press.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.