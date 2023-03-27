fotosipsak

Intro & Thesis

From time to time, there is talk of an impending recession, and the more aggressively the S&P 500 Index (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY) attempts to recover from its decline of about 14% off the all-time high, the more prevalent such discussions become.

Since I wrote my January 2023 article - "The Market Meltdown Is Set To Continue" - the market has continued to rally, although the banking sector began to wobble quite a bit and the equity risk premium [ERP] began to price in the lack of significant risks to the U.S. economy.

According to CNN's Fear and Greed Index, investor sentiment has returned to "greed," and the number of those calling April one of the best months for market growth has increased exponentially.

However, Smart Money [OPEC+ in this particular case] seems to strongly doubt the sustainability of the current uptrend - this is not a direct quote, but my conclusion, which is confirmed by some related factors.

OPEC+ Anticipates A Recession

In a surprise move, the OPEC + group, which includes major oil producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, announced further production cuts on Sunday [April 2, 2023]. Saudi Arabia, the group's largest producer, will cut its output by 500,000 barrels per day, while Russia will reportedly cut the same amount by the end of 2023. The new cuts total about 1.16 million barrels per day, bringing the total cuts, including the previous 2 million barrels per day, to about 3.66 million. The announcement caused crude oil futures to open with fluctuations despite the expected no change in the rate of cuts at Monday's ministerial meeting. The White House has expressed that such cuts are currently "not advisable", Seeking Alpha reports. Not surprisingly, crude oil futures jumped sharply, reversing the recent depressed price action to the bull's side.

The main question here is why OPEC+ has taken these actions. The answer is simple: to protect their own interests. Even though I'm not an expert in politics, it's clear that the Middle East has become a crucial region of the world, and it's becoming difficult for US officials to handle the situation because of the West's energy-related issues. Saudi Arabia has become the dominant player and is now setting the rules.

From my perspective, the Saudis understand that a recession in the US is inevitable. To avoid being impacted by the reduced oil demand in the coming quarters, they must decrease production levels actively. This OPEC+ decision has put the Federal Reserve in a challenging situation. Mr. Powell hinted at the end of the tightening campaign as inflation showed signs of easing, so it remains to be seen what he will do next. Anyway, the odds of another quarter-point hike at the next meeting on May 3 have increased from 48% to 57%, according to Barron's - this in itself is a very negative sign for the capital markets, especially after SPX climbed 6.75% YTD.

Another consideration is how the rise in oil prices will affect CPI expectations. Richard Excell writes in his recent newsletter that the same corn that is tied to oil prices through U.S. ethanol policy should also expect to move higher - a rise in food and energy prices will perhaps change expectations for CPI to fall further.

Even without the recent OPEC+ decision, a recession is on the horizon

The bond market's lack of confidence in the guidance provided by the Fed regarding its policy decisions has become increasingly apparent over the past month, Mike Wilson wrote in his weekly Warm-up newsletter on March 27, 2023 [Morgan Stanley, proprietary source]. Despite Fed Chair Powell's clear communication that a rate cut is unlikely somewhere in 2023, the bond market has priced in a significant 100 basis point cut beginning in June, deviating significantly from the Fed's dot plot guidance. This divergence has led to a reversal in the positioning of many bond participants who were previously expecting more hikes just 30 days ago. The bond market's pricing suggests that either the US economy is headed towards a recession or that banking stresses are far from resolved and will require more explicit Fed action to address them, Mike adds. However, the consensus thinking today is that economists remain optimistic that a recession can be averted this year.

Analyzing the pricing of all markets relative to anticipated economic cycles is essential, according to Richard Excell. Referring to the teachings on intermarket analysis from the CMT exam, he presents a chart that utilizes bond prices, stock prices, and gold prices as proxies to demonstrate the behavior of each during the business cycle trough and peak. The chart suggests that as we near the business cycle peak, bond prices have been on a declining trend for some time and are now approaching their lowest point. Stock prices are peaking around the same time, if not slightly earlier. In contrast, gold prices are showing an upward trend.

Doesn't this remind you of something? If my eyes don't lie, that is exactly what is happening right now! But now stocks are still rising against the backdrop of bonds trying to find the bottom - history rhymes but does not repeat itself.

Stocks usually bottom after bonds - this means that stock investors may not be interpreting the current cycle correctly. It is often said that equity investors can see past the bottom, but in reality, bond investors determine the bottom before equity investors, and in my opinion, we have not reached it yet.

Bank of America recently published a study citing the results of their Global Wave Signal [based on the macro indicators listed below]. According to their model, we are now on the verge of entering a recession, having experienced 16 consecutive months of negative moves:

BofA's Global Quant Panorama, 30 March 2023 [proprietary source]

Opinions differ on how much the market needs to lose to complete this cyclical downturn. The model by John P. Hussman, Ph.D., talks about a market loss of about -60% over the completion of this cycle, based on the same approach he used to predict the likely depth of the 2000-2002 and 2007- 2009 collapses:

I do not think the fall should be that deep. Let's calculate.

The market estimates EPS growth in FY2023 at 1.52% [YoY], but a host of indicators pointing to a slowdown in the economy is talking about a decline. Let's assume that EPS is actually down 1.5% YoY, not up.

I believe that the P/E ratio of SPY should decline from its current quite high levels - the implied forward Fed's rate has now increased and therefore the recent multiple expansion should reverse. I assume an FY2023 multiple of 15x.

Thus, the fair value of SPY is as for this year:

15x * ($218.09 * 0.985) = $3222.23

The resulting value is 21.5% lower than what I see on my screen at the time of this writing.

Concluding Thoughts

The world has diverse opinions, and I respect that. However, I believe the probability of a U.S. recession is increasing, with the recent OPEC+ decision to cut oil production being another indirect signal. The smart money in the oil market probably assesses the actual supply situation, not just the statistics, and their view is worth considering.

The quarterly growth chart of SPY shows a weakening trend, with diverging RSI and stochastic indicators, and a 14% drop from the all-time high may not reflect all the risks, in my view.

Although AI-driven innovation projects like OpenAI may boost earnings per share faster than expected, that's still uncertain. Thus, I'm reiterating my March 2023 rating for SPY and SPX [Sell], as the risks still outweigh the potential gains. I think a recession is now a likely scenario for mid/late 2023.

