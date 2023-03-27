SPY: It's Time To Sell Now

Apr. 04, 2023
Danil Sereda
Summary

  • I think OPEC+ sent a warning sign to all US equity investors by cutting their oil production by 1.16 million barrels per day.
  • From my perspective, the Saudis understand that a recession in the US is inevitable.
  • We didn't bottom yet - the SPX index should drop another 21.5% to be somewhat fairly valued, based on my calculations.
  • Thus, I'm downgrading my rating for SPY and SPX from Hold to Sell, as the risks outweigh the potential gains.
Intro & Thesis

From time to time, there is talk of an impending recession, and the more aggressively the S&P 500 Index (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY) attempts to recover from its decline of about 14% off the

Danil Sereda
