I rate the AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) a hold for now. This ETF’s strategy is quite interesting and potentially revelationary. On this note, I would not be surprised if AIEQ gains significant traction in the medium to- long term. At the current moment, this ETF has just not yet had enough time to prove itself.

In the long-term, I believe both AIEQ and the artificial intelligence industry could incur tremendous growth and innovation. During this time, AIEQ could showcase its unique strategy that serves to eliminate the biases and emotions that contribute to irrational stock picking within humans. This could drive the profits of the ETF and even prompt the emergence of similar funds, as AI-powered ETFs are still a minority.

Even with the potential upsides, now might not be this ETF’s time to shine. Artificial intelligence’s popularity has only recently spiked and AIEQ is also not even six years old. Furthermore, many are already concerned by the possible risks AI could pose to society. AIEQ could therefore face some barriers that could block its path to becoming a renowned asset and a groundbreaking alternative to human-powered funds.

Strategy

Unlike any ETF I have ever covered, AIEQ does not track an underlying index, and instead employs artificial intelligence to select stocks. Securities are selected based on the results of a quantitative model called the EquBot model. The EquBot AI was developed by EquBot Inc., which runs on the IBM Watson platform.

EquBot mainly seeks companies centered on capital appreciation. In doing so, this AI system assesses which stocks are most capable of generating positive returns and benefiting from momentary market conditions, trends, and other global affairs. AIEQ invests in a variety of both growth and value stocks across a range of market capitalizations. However, growth is likely a larger focus of this ETF as it mainly pursues capital appreciation.

EquBot also pinpoints between 30 and 200 companies each day and evaluates the relevant criteria on the basis of a 12-month forecast. Each individual holding is capped at 10% of the total fund.

Holdings Analysis

AIEQ’s portfolio consists of companies across a variety of sectors. Since U.S. equity markets are the prime target of this ETF, AIEQ’s holdings are located exclusively within the United States. The most represented sectors in this ETF are healthcare, technology, and consumer cyclicals. All three of these sectors together account for almost half of the total sector composition. However, these are just three of the ten sectors that appear in this fund. This goes to show the versatility of AI in the workforce. This also makes AIEQ more sector diverse than any ETF I have covered thus far.

The top 10 holdings in this ETF comprise 39% of the overall fund while the top 25 account for 60%. AIEQ consists of 141 stocks, meaning this fund is quite top-heavy. Furthermore, AIEQ also does not allocate more than 5% to one single holding. Investors might not have to worry too much about one or two stocks alone completely driving the returns. However, they might want to recognize that many of the stocks in the lower regions of this ETF will likely have virtually no impact on AIEQ’s overall performance.

Strengths

AIEQ’s unique stock-picking method could reduce some of the caveats humans might have when it comes to investing. Such caveats include potential biases and inflated emotions that could interfere with rational investing and decision making in general. Evidently, artificial intelligence systems are not susceptible to similar pitfalls.

This ETF is well-diversified and could provide broader sector exposure compared to other funds associated with AI growth. Though AI innovation is most associated with technology, the potential contributions of AI extend far beyond just technology. With this ETF, Investors could have the chance to capitalize on these benefits in a way that provides portfolio diversification and reduces concentration risk.

Weaknesses

Though this ETF’s strategy is unique and could exploit flaws associated with human investing, artificial intelligence has downsides of its own. Compared to humans, artificial intelligence entities may be slower to react to sudden events like rallies that could drastically alter a securities’ price in a short period of time. This could be attributable to relative lack of emotion and understanding of investor tendencies compared to that of a human.

AIEQ outperformed the broader market until the beginning of 2022. This ETF has underperformed since, as seen in the chart below.

One might discern that this ETF’s underperformance is a result of EquBot’s inability to quickly and efficiently react to the rallies in 2022 that marked the onset of the bear market that we’re still currently in. This could lead one to question just how well AIEQ’s EquBot can react to sudden market changes in a way that doesn’t yield extra losses for investors. As more research is done toward AI, this could become much clearer.

Opportunities

Society could develop a greater fondness and trust towards AI in the coming periods, which could increase one’s willingness to put their returns up to AI systems like EquBot. This development could unfold as individuals increasingly use artificial intelligence for both everyday and professional tasks.

The AI market is still somewhat clouded by uncertainty and unease towards this new system's uncanny similarities to humans. However, this uncertainty could dissipate in the coming periods as more research is done on artificial intelligence, and the public gains an overall better understanding of its greater capabilities.

Threats

Though I previously mentioned that gaining a better understanding of AI could increase consumer confidence in assets like AIEQ, it could also very much increase concern and resentment towards these same funds. Though AI’s striking similarity to humans makes it capable of tremendous contribution, this system could also deliver harm on the same scale. Such adverse capabilities include but are not limited to perpetuating bias and discrimination, as well as spreading misinformation.

Concern over AI’s risks to society recently prompted a six-month pause in the development of AI. You can read more about this event here.

Circulation of these risks could potentially make investors less willing to invest in funds like AIEQ as they possess unnecessary risks that can be avoided with traditional, human-powered ETFs. A potential alternative in this case would be the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ).

Conclusions

ETF Quality Opinion

I’ve written a lot about AI thus far and have mentioned it mostly when covering technology ETFs that I believe could profit from artificial intelligence growth. This is the first time I’ve covered a fund that directly puts AI’s abilities to use. This made AIEQ very interesting to research and also a potentially compelling investment with time.

ETF Investment Opinion

Though AIEQ’s approach is innovative and may hedge against irrational investing activities found in humans, AI is still very much a topic of apprehension and uncertainty. This ETF’s past performance doesn’t exactly reflect any fundamental inflation-hedging capabilities within AI, at least not at this stage of development. For these reasons, I rate AIEQ a hold.

I believe that this method will continuously be put to the test as AIEQ experiences more market hardships. At that point, investors will ideally have a better understanding of not just how fundamentally smart AI is in picking stocks, but how adaptable and robust it is.