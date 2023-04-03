Maksim Labkouski

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) has reentered the merger & acquisition (M&A) scene with the acquisition of Wyndham Capital Mortgage. This article was originally submitted before the acquisition was announced, but per Seeking Alpha policy, it could not be published based only on speculation. I've updated the article to include the details we have now and give some additional commentary on my thoughts. I've included the breadcrumb trail that investors followed to find this deal ahead of time for those who are interested. Feel free to skip that portion of the article if you just want the analysis.

Breadcrumbs

Early Thursday morning, March 30, if you went to wyndhamcapital.com and clicked the big red "Apply" link at the top of the page, it linked the following webpage:

Wyndham Capital Mortgage sign in page (Wyndham Capital)

However, one intrepid investor noticed changes that linked Wyndham Capital's website to SoFi. We watched as live updates to Wyndham Capital's website gave ever more convincing evidence that SoFi seemed to be taking over Wyndham's business. Later that same morning, after the changes were complete, clicking that same "Apply" button took you to the following page:

Page linked from Wyndham Capital's "Apply" button (Wyndham Capital link)

Not only had the branding and logo changed, but the "Lender Legal Terms" link on the bottom left corner changed to "SoFi Bank, N.A. Legal Terms" link. Additionally, the NMLS number also changed from one assigned to Wyndham Capital to one assigned to SoFi Bank. Remember, this was a direct link from Wyndham Capital's website, and it remained live all throughout Thursday. We broke the news on Reddit and Twitter on Thursday afternoon. As of Friday morning, the "Apply" button on Wyndham's website had been removed.

As if that wasn't enough evidence, SoFi filed official "Articles of Merger" Thursday afternoon with the State of North Carolina that states that the filing would be effective on April 3, 2023 at 12:01 a.m. Thanks to NRC Capital on Twitter, who found this first. This was as much of an official confirmation as I can think of beyond an official announcement. By Monday, April 3, after the acquisition was officially announced, going to wyndhamcapital.com redirects you to SoFi's home loan page.

Articles of merger of SoFi and Wyndham Capital (sosnc.gov)

Who are Wyndham Capital?

Wyndham Capital is a mortgage loan originator and servicer. They are digitally native and lean heavily into technology and automation in their origination process, seeking to remove inefficiencies and cost. They state that this saves approximately 4000 employee hours are saved via these robotic processes every month. This results in cost savings, greater loans per employee and faster originations, as detailed on their website (note that these metrics have not been updated since 2020, so "Total Units YTD" is inaccurate).

Efficiency metrics for Wyndham Capital (joinwyndham.com)

They are also very highly rated on Zillow's Lender directory, averaging 4.84 stars on 1421 reviews, and have a 99% rating at LendingTree. SoFi's reviews show 4.67 stars on Zillow, so this seems to be a step in the right direction. SoFi's LendingTree data is mostly based on personal and student loan reviews, so it isn't applicable here. As far as I can tell, Wyndham are self-funded and have not had any funding rounds in the past.

Wyndham's Financials

Mortgage industry at large

There are three large publicly traded mortgage lenders, Rocket Mortgage (RKT), United Wholesale Mortgage (UWMC), and LoanDepot (LDI). They had 2021 originations of $351B, $227B, and $137B in 2021. By comparison, Wyndham had $6.5B originations in 2021, so it is a small player in the market. SoFi itself had $2.98B in 2021. Mortgage originations have decreased massively across the board in 2022 as rates have risen, with the large lenders seeing decreases between 44% and 62% in originations. Not only that, but despite the fact that combined originations grew by 18% from 2020 to 2021 across the three big lenders, total revenue actually fell by 19% as margins compressed. Margins expanded slightly in 2022, but didn't get back to 2020 levels. The huge drop in originations meant 2022 revenue dropped by 64% when compared with 2020 levels.

Originations

Using Wyndham's website with the help of the Wayback Machine allows us to get origination numbers for 2020 and 2021, which were $5.4B and $6.5B, respectively. This is corroborated by a housingwire article that also states that their 2022 originations dropped to $2B in 2022. Like many other lenders, that has resulted in some distress to the business. During 2021, the website boasted 700+ employees. At least three waves of layoffs have occurred and Wyndham currently reports 350 employees, so they've had to cut half of their staff.

Revenue

Wyndham Capital is a private company that was founded in 2001, so detailed financial records are not publicly available. Many sources say that they have $44M in revenue, although the source for this seems to be Wikipedia, who references an inc.com number from 2012, so that is certainly not accurate. Other estimates include $85.6M, $172.7M, $180.4M, and $25-$100M. The numbers are all over the place and none of them say what year they are sourced from, so it is extremely difficult for me to figure out even a basic revenue number. If you apply margins from the big lenders to WCM, you get a range of $153M-$278M at the peak in 2020 and $33-$90M in 2022.

Originations ($B) Revenue ($M) Year 2020 2021 2022 2020 2021 2022 RKT 320.2 351.2 133.1 15,896 13,176 6,005 UWMC 182.5 226.5 127.3 5,001 3,556 2,089 LDI 100.8 137.0 53.8 4,563 4,008 1,003 WCM 5.4 6.5 2.0 153-278* 102-244* 33-90* Click to enlarge

*Range based on originations and gross margin per origination of RKT, UWMC, and LDI

What This Means for SoFi

Anyone who follows SoFi closely should not be surprised with this acquisition as SoFi has been signaling that they are in the market for M&A moves to help with their mortgage business. Speaking about this at the Citi Fintech conference in November of 2022, CEO Anthony Noto said, speaking about home loans, that "2023 will be a year of investment and rebuilding, but I'm optimistic about where we're going to be." The writing especially seemed to be on the wall as during the recent Q4 earnings call at the end of January, he reported significant progress:

I will tell you, in the last two months, we've seen more progress there than we have in the last 18 months, and I'm encouraged by the progress the team has made, both in terms of the technology integration, the process flow, the ability to hit time-to-funding metrics and serve our members better. We're nowhere near perfect, but we're starting to move in the right direction for the first time in a while.

When I heard that, I thought that something might come soon, and it has. This is also in line with SoFi's mission to be there for their members and vertically integrate every part of their business. The acquisition of Wyndham will allow them to own every part of their home loan business, as well as service those loans. Since Wyndham services their own loans and their website now forwards to SoFi, it almost certain that their customers will also be moved to the SoFi ecosystem and become SoFi members. This will allow SoFi the opportunity to cross sell them on other products like checking & savings, credit card, brokerage, and other lending products.

This move is about the long term

Long term I definitely like this move. It seems that they are acquiring an important piece for the overall business at a time when the mortgage industry as a whole is distressed and they can probably do this acquisition at a bargain. The steep drop-off in originations and headcount reductions specific to Wyndham make it even more likely that SoFi was able to purchase the business at a reasonable valuation (more on this below). In the coming years, as the housing sector improves and rates come down, mortgage volumes will pick back up and having this acquisition behind them and fully integrated for that time will give them the ability to step on the accelerator at that point.

This is not meant to be something that will significantly help SoFi in 2023. In the acquisition press release, SoFi stated this explicitly, saying, "the transaction is not expected to be material to the company’s 2023 financial outlook, it is expected to be accretive within six months." So this will have minimal effect on 2023 revenue and profits. However, the fact that it will be accretive (meaning being a net benefit to profitability) in within six months means it should not change SoFi's guidance for a first GAAP profitable quarter in 4Q23.

Bear markets lead to consolidation. The biggest winners in the next bull market will include those who have the vision and flexibility to add strategic pieces with high return on investment. SoFi want to make sure each interaction with their customers is best in class. Their mortgage offering has been lacking because they've relied on partners who haven't always moved at the speed required to meet customer needs. This acquisition brings everything in house that they need to guarantee their customers get a best-in-class experience.

SoFi's gross margin on home loans should be better than Wyndham's was on its own. Mortgage companies like Wyndham do not hold their loans on their balance sheets. As a bank, SoFi's ability to hold the loans on the balance sheet for 6-7 months before selling them will result in additional interest income that Wyndham didn't have. SoFi is playing the long game here, and that's exactly what I want to see. However, it fits their vision nicely as long as the price is right.

All Cash, No Dilution, and the Price

No Dilution

Everyone's biggest fear with this acquisition was that SoFi would pay for it in stock and dilute shareholders, similar to how they funded the Technisys acquisition at the beginning of 2022. That did not happen. I think there were two reasons why they chose to settle in cash. First, SOFI stock price is so depressed right now that Anthony Noto has been buying up millions of dollars' worth using his own money. He obviously sees it as undervalued right now, and I have a hard time seeing him use stock to fund a deal at what he perceives is a low valuation.

All cash is fine because they have plenty

The second and more important reason is that they have plenty of cash on hand. SoFi had over $1.4B of cash & cash equivalents at the end of 2022. If you've read my previous article (and if you haven't, how dare you?), you'll know that SoFi is now cash flow positive. What's more is they have been freeing up capital that was being used to originate loans to build their cash position. I believe SoFi grew their cash position with the express purpose of using it for M&A activity.

SoFi cash & cash equivalents (Author)

What was the price?

When the deal was announced on Monday, April 3, the price was not disclosed. Moreover, since this is the very first day of SoFi's second quarter, they aren't even required to disclose it until they report 2Q23 numbers. This means investors will be waiting until the end of July at the earliest unless analysts can get management to disclose the number on 1Q23 earnings.

The three big lenders I talked about above trade at a price/sales valuation of 2.3, 1.1, and 0.15 (for RKT, UWMC, and LDI, respectively). Mortgage lenders have never commanded high multiples. Even assuming that you are going to pay a premium for an acquisition, I would put the over/under for an acquisition price at around $300M, and I am taking the under. I think SoFi will easily recoup the cost of the acquisition quickly at that price. Wyndham has seen a huge drop in originations and been forced to lay off half its workforce. It should be available at a distressed price. As a SoFi investor, I hope they used their position of strength during negotiations. While the ability to recoup the cost is still high even at higher prices, I'd be disappointed with a price above $300M as I think SoFi should have the majority of the leverage at the bargaining table. Assuming the price is right, this seems a tidy piece of business that checks all the boxes for a successful acquisition.