My view on The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has been somewhat mixed over the years.
On one hand, the management has an excellent track record of capital allocation that works in favor of long-term investors. The company also has one of the strongest brand portfolios within the sector and has successfully capitalized on its high market share in North America.
On the other hand, however, there have been better-positioned consumer staple businesses to pass the higher cost of raw materials onto the consumer. During the last quarter, for example, volumes fell by 6 points as the company stepped-up its price increases.
In addition, P&G's free cash flow yield has also fallen over the recent years and now sits below the yield on the 10-year Treasury.
All these problems deserve further attention by P&G shareholders, however, they are not a reason for long-term holders to sell.
In the meantime, I see some outright bearish views on the company that suggest significant downside risks. In my view, there is an inherent misunderstanding of businesses like Procter & Gamble that often lead people to the wrong conclusions.
By far the most quoted argument against P&G business is its low topline growth.
For an investor who is used to buying exciting technology names with double digit revenue growth rates, it might seem silly taking a long position in a company that is expected to grow at rates far below the current rate of inflation and the sector median estimates.
On a historical basis, P&G also does not appear to have grown at all for the past 15-years or so.
And this is where the bearish thesis most often deviates from reality. Indeed, on the surface P&G has not grown its topline for a very long period of time, but this is hardly a problem for shareholders for three very specific reasons.
The first reason, which is also very straightforward and easily observable, is that Procter & Gamble has engaged in significant divestments over the years. Most importantly in 2015-16 period, the company has divested its beauty brands, its batteries division and its pet care business.
On July 9, 2015 , the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to divest four product categories, initially comprised of 43 of its beauty brands ("Beauty Brands"), which will be merged with Coty Inc. ("Coty"). The transaction includes the global salon professional hair care and color, retail hair color, cosmetics and fine fragrance businesses, along with select hair styling brands and is expected to close in October 2016. In February 2016, the Company completed the divestiture of its Batteries business to Berkshire Hathaway. The Company completed the divestiture of its Pet Care business in the previous fiscal year.
Source: P&G 10-K SEC Filing 2016
These have been very important for the current strategic positioning of Procter & Gamble and are not unusual for large cap consumer staples.
As companies grow in size, capital allocation decisions regarding divestments and strategic acquisitions become extremely important.
Movements in exchange rates also play an important role when judging performance over long periods of time.
In the case of P&G, the company's overseas operations have been suffering as a result of the strong U.S. dollar, which has reduced the dollar value of sales made outside of the United States.
By far the most important reason, however, is that for a company like Procter & Gamble to create shareholder value, it does not need high revenue growth.
This holds true for almost all large cap FMCG names, which prioritize competitive positioning and profitability to drive above industry-average return on capital. Thus, by reinvesting back into the business at higher returns than their cost of capital, they generate significant value for shareholders.
The graph below clearly illustrates this by showing that P&G's Price-to-Sales multiple is strongly related to the company's operating profit.
The other mistake that I often see inexperienced investors make is to compare the earnings multiple to the sector averages or other market-wide metrics and to conclude that P&G is overvalued.
In conjunction with the revenue growth issue highlighted above, this could easily lead to the conclusion that P&G stock is a sell.
In reality, however, P&G's forward earnings multiple is not high when compared to the high quality international peers in the space and as of today it is in-line with the median estimate.
In addition to the strong brand portfolios, these companies also have a very competitive advantage stemming from their size. It is almost impossible for a small business in the space to successfully compete with the large players due to their wide geographic coverage and bargaining power with both suppliers and customers.
The high price premium and customer loyalty that strong global brands in the FMCG space exert is then closely linked to the high return on capital of these companies. And in that regard, P&G is once again right in the middle of its most comparable peer group.
On a historical basis, Procter & Gamble's P/E ratio does not stand out to be within the 'overvalued' category.
Last but not least, as a non-cyclical global business, Procter & Gamble is very attractive during market downturns due to its ability to preserve shareholder value.
As we stand today, the yield curve is the most inverted since the 1980s and the annual change of The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) is deeply within negative territory.
As the probability of a recession has increased dramatically in recent months, P&G remains among the businesses best-positioned to weather a potential economic slowdown.
Investing in high quality consumer staple businesses does not come without any risks; however, focusing on revenue growth and the P/E multiples in isolation is unlikely to produce meaningful results. That is why many bearish views out there seem to be missing the forest for the trees.
Although I have already highlighted some potential risks associated with PG, I still see the company as a 'hold'. As the macroeconomic environment remains supportive for consumer staples more broadly, I see other more attractive opportunities within the sector.
