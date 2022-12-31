Fortitude Gold: Could Fall On Expected Lower Prices And Output

Apr. 04, 2023 4:45 AM ETFortitude Gold Corporation (FTCO)
Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
904 Followers

Summary

  • Gold and silver are on course to trade lower as fears of a collapse in the banking system have passed, while OPEC+ oil supply curbs raise expectations for higher interest.
  • Investors may want to reduce their positions in Fortitude Gold Corporation as this Colorado-based mining company's shares could fall as fast as they have risen during the bull market.
  • The company anticipates mining fewer metals in 2023, which coupled with expectations of lower prices and higher costs, could impact margins and organic growth.
  • Investors will need less uncertainty protection due to some macroeconomic circumstances, so they are likely to reduce demand for safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

Silver, gold and oil

adventtr

Analysts Predict that Precious Metal Will Go Down in 2023

The tailwinds that have been driving gold and silver prices for a while in March are completely dissipating as fears of a banking system collapse have now sharply receded. Investors

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
904 Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.