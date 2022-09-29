Genesis Energy: Thesis Getting Stronger

Summary

  • Genesis Energy's results continue to exceed expectations with another "beat and raise" quarter.
  • By 2025, Genesis Energy should have enough free cash flow to pay a $2/unit distribution and retire $300 million a year in debt or preferred equity.
  • Soda Ash's performance has the potential to significantly exceed expectations as pricing remains high and some operating costs (namely natural gas) decrease.
  • My belief that the units offer a total return triple from my $9 original recommendation has only gotten stronger in 2023.

Underwater Oil Pipelines

imaginima

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is my top pick for 2023 based on a combination of upside potential and ability to weather a difficult macroeconomic situation for the next few years. For background, please first read that original article, as this article

Genesis Energy Debt

Genesis Energy Debt (Genesis Energy Investor Presentation)

Genesis 2022 Preferred Units

Genesis 2022 Preferred Units (Genesis 2022 10-K)

2022 Genesis Energy Sodium and Sulfur Segment Results

2022 Genesis Energy Sodium and Sulfur Segment Results (Genesis 2022 10-K)

Wyoming Industrial Natural Gas Prices

Wyoming Industrial Natural Gas Prices (EIA)

Sisecam Energy Costs

Sisecam Energy Costs (SISE 10-Q)

CZCE Soda Ash Prices Sep23

CZCE Soda Ash Prices Sep23 (barchart.com)

Individual investor and family office principal with over 20 years of investment experience. I favor fundamental analysis and look for individual issues and asset classes that are out of favor and represent a good risk/reward trade off. I often employ options strategies, covered calls on companies I own that have gotten ahead of themselves, and writing puts on stocks that I'd like to own at lower prices.Educational background Finance MBA (NYU Stern) with Computer Science undergraduate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

