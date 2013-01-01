Mexican Stocks Hit 8-Year Highs, I Remain Bullish

Apr. 04, 2023 5:01 AM ETiShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)EEM, OMAB
Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • The Mexican ETF has been one of the world's top-performing country funds in recent months.
  • Reshoring is powering the move, and I believe we're in the early innings.
  • I am bullish on the Mexico ETF but prefer to own individual Mexican equities with more torque to the manufacturing thesis.
Detailed close up of the national flag of Mexico waving in the wind on a clear day

rarrarorro

The Mexican stock market has flown under the radar for many years now. The country's stock prices peaked way back in 2013 (at least in dollar terms) and Mexico subsequently experienced a grinding bear market, along with much of broader Latin America.

Chart
Data by YCharts

EWW top holdings

EWW top holdings (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
21.66K Followers
Research and trade alerts from a hedge fund pro with a global outlook.

Ian worked for Kerrisdale, a New York activist hedge fund, for three years, before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities there. His Ian's Insider Corner service provides live chat, model portfolios, full access and updates to his "IMF" portfolio, along with a weekly newsletter which expands on these topics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OMAB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

