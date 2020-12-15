ismagilov

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is evidence that optimism remains in the tech sector. Even as the stock remains well below all time highs, the stock continues to trade at rich valuations as investors have been willing to look towards management's long term guidance. SNOW has not been immune to macro pressures and that is evident in the company's full-year guide, but the company may have surprised investors by its strong 25% free cash flow margin this past year - and guidance to sustain that same margin profile in this following year. At these valuations, SNOW might not be suitable for many investors, but growth investors may continue to find the stock buyable over the long term.

SNOW Stock Price

The weakness in the tech sector has persisted for so long that it may be easy to forget that SNOW remains 63% below all time highs and is actually 40% lower than where it traded when it came public in late 2020.

Data by YCharts

I last covered SNOW in November where I explained why the stock had fallen due to tough expectations. SNOW initially dived after its latest earnings report but has since recovered substantially all of those losses.

SNOW Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, SNOW delivered 53% YOY revenue growth to close out a year in which the company grew revenue by an astounding 69%.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

SNOW coupled the strong revenue growth with a solid 38% growth in remaining performance obligations, foreshadowing the growth that investors can expect this year.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

SNOW continued to add to its customer base, with its total customer count growing by 31% and large customers growing by 79% YOY.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

As typical, SNOW sustained a best-in-class dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 158%.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

This past fiscal year was one in which SNOW made material progress on profitability. In addition to achieving non-GAAP profitability, SNOW also generated 25% free cash flow margins. While that metric includes prepayment of deferred revenues, it is still very impressive considering that management had previously targeted that as being their long term margin target (and before that, 15% was the target).

FY23 Q4 Presentation

SNOW ended the quarter with $5 billion in cash and investments versus no debt. The positive cash flow generation and net cash balance sheet help to give SNOW tremendous financial flexibility even amidst an uncertain macro backdrop.

Looking forward, management has guided for up to 45% YOY revenue growth in the first quarter and 40% YOY revenue growth for the full year. That represents significant deceleration from the prior year but reflects macro headwinds as many customers are trying to optimize their cloud spending, something that is impacting many other cloud companies. SNOW guided for some margin expansion to 6% non-GAAP operating margins and for the company to sustain a 25% free cash flow margin.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

On the conference call, management reiterated their target of $10 billion in product revenue by fiscal 2029 (this upcoming year is fiscal 2024). The Board of Directors authorized a $2 billion share repurchase program to be completed over the next two years. Management indicated that given their strong balance sheet, they are of the view that "it'd be great to manage dilution." Management did hint that they will increase their long term guidance for their margin profile but stated that they will wait until their Investor Day to release such guidance. Like many tech companies, SNOW has sought to offset headwinds to top-line growth with strong performance on the bottom-line and this feat remains impressive all the same considering the tough macro environment.

Is SNOW Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SNOW remains a compelling pick with direct correlation to the growth of data. SNOW is a data warehouse enabling its customers to manage and analyze their data all under one platform.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

SNOW is widely recognized as a top vendor in its field, as evidenced not only by its impressive customer lineup but also its expanding partner ecosystem.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

Given the attractive secular growth story and the strong fundamental performance, it is no surprise that SNOW stock trades at rich valuations. Consensus estimates call for SNOW to exceed FY29 guidance of $10 billion by 28%, and SNOW stock is still trading at 3.9x that number.

Seeking Alpha

I am increasing my long term net margin assumption from 25% to 30%. If we assume that SNOW can sustain 25% growth following that fiscal 2029 year and trade at a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio'), then SNOW stock might trade at 11.3x sales or at $430 per share at January 2029. From current prices that reflects around 22% compounded annual return upside over the next 5.5 years.

What are the key risks? Valuation remains the most important risk. While 22% potential compounded returns may appear impressive, it is based on a 6 year projection as well as an arguably aggressive exit growth rate. It would not be unusual for management to disappoint on executing against financial targets with such a long term time frame and the past many quarters have seen many tech management teams walk back their guidance. If SNOW were to have to withdraw guidance, then I would not be surprised to see the stock plummet. I can see the stock drop as much as 50% in such a scenario just to trade in-line with peers on a growth-adjusted basis.

Competition may also emerge - the mega-cap tech titans have competing products. While the competition might not be so formidable right now, that might change in the future. Even without a change in the fundamental picture, SNOW stock is likely to experience great volatility especially with regards to changes in sentiment in the tech sector and direction of interest rates. There is a wide range of fair values for SNOW in the near term and that will persist until SNOW makes greater progress towards GAAP profitability.

One final risk worth mentioning is that the share repurchase program, if implemented, looks misguided. I do not view offsetting dilution as a sufficient reason to implement a share repurchase program because the stock still trades at a rich premium to peers. If anything, investors should be hoping for SNOW to do some M&A in the sector, ideally using its stock as currency (investors should be hoping for shares outstanding to go up, not down here). If SNOW were to allow its net cash position to decline, then that might have a negative impact on the valuation multiple.

I continue to employ a basket of undervalued tech stocks to position ahead of a medium-term recovery in the tech sector. SNOW fits in such a basket, offering high secular growth and positive cash flow generation albeit at rich valuations. I reiterate my buy rating.