Utility stocks continue to lag the broad market. The recent drop in yields didn't do any favors for the rate-sensitive niche of the S&P 500. With a lukewarm relative strength picture, I reiterate my sell rating on First Energy for its weak earnings growth outlook and unimpressive technicals ahead of its April 20 earnings date.

Utilities With Negative Alpha YTD Despite the Rates Fall

According to Bank of America Global Research, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) is a primarily regulated electric utility conglomerate of transmission & distribution (T&D) assets. The company has 6+Mn customers across six states (OH, PA, NJ, WV, and MD primarily) with 10 distribution company footprints. FE also owns 3 transmission utilities regulated by FERC with oversight from state utilities regulators.

The $23 billion Electric Utilities industry company within the Utilities sector trades at a high 56.2 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 3.9% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Back in March, the firm announced a new President & CEO who was formerly with Blackstone, but the share price reaction was muted. Before that, the stock missed earnings estimates in mid-February after divesting 30% of its stake in FET to Brookfield. Amid all that, shares have retreated this year, and I had a mildly bearish view of the stock in January. A new CEO only extends any upside catalysts for the stock, so I am sticking with my sell call for now.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling modestly this year and growing about with the expected inflation rate in 2024. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is slightly more sanguine, but no rapid growth is seen in either outcome. Dividend growth is also expected to be soft, so a strong income yield is not a potential benefit either, though the current rate is solid.

With earnings multiples in the mid-teens, I see that as more expensive than is necessary. I would like to buy the stock with a low-teens valuation, which would be around $30.

FE: Earnings, Valuation, and Dividend Forecasts

Looking ahead, corporate event data from Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q1 2023 earnings date of Thursday, April 20 AMC. The stock has an ex-dividend date on May 4 along with a shareholder meeting on May 24.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Options Angle

Digging into the upcoming earnings report, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a consensus EPS forecast of $0.63 which would be a small 5% rise from $0.60 of per-share profits earned in the same period last year. There have been a pair of analyst upgrades of the stock since the February earnings date.

With just a 2% implied stock price swing post-earnings when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the reporting date, not much action is expected once FE's numbers cross the wires. Buying premium at that price is worth a flier since it's so cheap.

FirstEnergy: Cheap Premium Ahead Of 4/20 Earnings

The Technical Take

FirstEnergy's chart is rather straightforward at this point in my view. Notice in the graph below that shares have support near $35 while the $43 to $44 range is resistance. A breakout above that zone would warrant a bullish measured move price objective to the low $50s while a bearish breakdown could send shares into the high $20s.

With ample volume by price in the current zone, the churn may continue. And near-term price action is biased to the downside with the falling 50-day moving average acting as resistance. Thus, scooping up some cheap puts at the $40 strike could be a viable options play.

FE: Shares Rangebound Between $35 and $43

The Bottom Line

I continue to have a sell on FE. Buying on a dip into the high $20 is a solid technical and fundamental idea. For now, though, it's too expensive with a lack of momentum.