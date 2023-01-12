ekapol/iStock via Getty Images

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (NYSE:TSM) dominated the semiconductor foundry industry Between Q1 2019 and Q4 2022 - revenues from the 3-10nm nodes have been increasing, and in 2022 represented 52% of total revenues. TSMC’s share of the global pure-play foundry market currently stands at 58.5%.

In competition with Samsung’s (OTCPK:SSNLF) business, TSMC is a clear winner based on revenue at the 3-10nm technology nodes, as shown in Chart 1, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts."

The Information Network

Chart 1

Against other foundries such as United Microelectronics (UMC), GlobalFoundries (GFS), SMIC, clearly TSMC dominates the small node segment, as shown in Table 1.

The Information Network

Chart 2 shows TSMC’s shipments (blue column) between Q1 2018 and Q4 2022. It shows nearly consistent QoQ shipment growth and illustrated by the trendline (dotted line). Shipments decreased slightly in Q4 2022 tied to a slowdown in PCs and Smartphones. ASPs (average selling prices) nevertheless increased in Q4 2023 as demand for small node chips continues, particularly at 3nm.

The Information Network

Chart 2

Investor Takeaway

Current Tailwinds

Strong Growth of 3nm Demand

I forecast 3nm revenue to start production in 2023 and represent 24% of the sub 7nm segment, as 7nm drops to 28% and 5nm to 48% of the $36 billion segment. Key customers for the 3nm node are Apple's A17 (iPhone) and M3 ("Mac") processors. Note that TSMC's first-generation N3 node will be used for primarily by Apple. TSMC's second-generation N3E will feature an improved process window, resulting in faster time to yield, increased yields, higher performance, and lower power. The N3E node should begin production in 2H 2023.

Chips Acts and New Fabs

TSMC continues to expand capacity by building fabs. The U.S. Chips Act is providing $50 billion in handouts to chip companies to make chips in the U.S. toward fab construction costs.

Importantly, there are nine regional Chips Acts across the globe, so this imbalance between capex and WFE is a worldwide issue.

TSMC is building fabs in the U.S. state of Arizona that will make chips using the 4 nanometer and 3nm processes, with mass production scheduled to begin in 2024 and 2026.

TSMC is also building two fabs in Japan, using the company's 12nm, 16nm and 22nm processes as well as 28nm specialty technology, with commercial production expected to start in 2024, and a 5nm and 10nm fab in 2025

TSMC has chosen Dresden, the semiconductor hub of Germany, as the location to construct a fab with production scheduled to start in 2025.

Chat GTP and Generative AI

The popularity of generative AI Chatbot ChatGPT has been increasing, and in the first five days after its release, 1 million users signed up, according to a Dec. 5 tweet from co-founder Sam Altman.

A key growth catalyst for TSMC is that ChatGPT runs on NVIDIA's A100 and H100 processors and TSMC makes the A100 and H100 with its 7nm and 4nm processes, respectively.

While ChatGPT is the sweetheart of the generative AI market along with its chip suppliers NVIDIA and SK Hynix being the greatest beneficiaries, there are other developments that represent an opportunity for TSMC as several other companies are moving to their own Chatbot services. These include:

In February 2023, Google began introducing an experimental service called "Bard" which is based on its LaMDA AI program.

China's Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is also developing an AI-powered chatbot similar to ChatGPT called "Ernie bot," expected to launch next month.

Microsoft said it would integrate ChatGPT access via its Azure cloud "soon," but did not give a specific date.

The South Korean search engine firm Naver announced in February 2023 that they would be launching a ChatGPT-style service called "SearchGPT" in Korean in the first half of 2023.

The Russian search engine firm Yandex announced in February 2023 that they would be launching a ChatGPT-style service called "YaLM 2.0" in Russian before the end of 2023.

These alternatives have their hardware options, including Google Tensor Processing Units (TPUs); AMD Instinct GPUs; AWS Graviton 4 chips; and AI accelerators from startups like Cerebras, Sambanova, and Graphcore.

But so far, few of these new chips have taken significant market share. The two exceptions to watch are Google, whose TPUs have gained traction in the Stable Diffusion community. Nevertheless, TSMC manufacture all of the chips listed above, as shown in Table 2.

The Information Network

Current Headwinds

High Cost of U.S. Fab for TSMC

Problems are arising. In a letter to the US Commerce Department in November 2022, the company said the hurdles include a shortage of skilled workers, high costs, and unexpected construction issues that have popped up for its first plant in Arizona.

In its Q4 2022 earnings call, TSMC CFO Wendell Huang said:

“The major reason for the cost gap is the construction costs of building and facilities, which can be four to five times greater for a U.S. fab versus a fab in Taiwan. The high costs of construction includes labor costs, costs of permits, cost of occupational safety and health regulations, inflationary costs in recent years, and people and learning curve costs. Therefore, the initial costs of overseas fabs are higher than our fabs in Taiwan.”

Inventory Overhang of Customers

Chart 3 shows days of inventory for Intel, Texas Instruments (TXN), Qualcomm, NVIDIA (NVDA), and AMD (AMD) for the past 1-year period. Days of inventory for all companies has increased over the past year as chip demand softens. Note that this chart does not include memory.

YCharts

Chart 3

In contrast, Chart 4 shows that days of inventory of foundries is lower than memory or logic, with 83 days for GlobalFoundries, 81 days for TSMC, and 65 days for UMC for a mean value of 76 days. But it must be remembered that foundries make chips for customers, so they are able to adjust production based on customer contracts. These chip customers, on the other hand, are dependent on demand from downstream customers.

YCharts

Chart 4

A risk factor for rising chip stocks is that the semiconductor industry still must reconcile its bloated inventories. Capex overspend primarily by memory companies that resulted in chip oversupply has been exacerbated by a disjointed fiscal and monetary policy that has closed the purse strings of consumers.