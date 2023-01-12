Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (NYSE:TSM) dominated the semiconductor foundry industry Between Q1 2019 and Q4 2022 - revenues from the 3-10nm nodes have been increasing, and in 2022 represented 52% of total revenues. TSMC’s share of the global pure-play foundry market currently stands at 58.5%.
In competition with Samsung’s (OTCPK:SSNLF) business, TSMC is a clear winner based on revenue at the 3-10nm technology nodes, as shown in Chart 1, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts."
Chart 1
Against other foundries such as United Microelectronics (UMC), GlobalFoundries (GFS), SMIC, clearly TSMC dominates the small node segment, as shown in Table 1.
Chart 2 shows TSMC’s shipments (blue column) between Q1 2018 and Q4 2022. It shows nearly consistent QoQ shipment growth and illustrated by the trendline (dotted line). Shipments decreased slightly in Q4 2022 tied to a slowdown in PCs and Smartphones. ASPs (average selling prices) nevertheless increased in Q4 2023 as demand for small node chips continues, particularly at 3nm.
Chart 2
Strong Growth of 3nm Demand
I forecast 3nm revenue to start production in 2023 and represent 24% of the sub 7nm segment, as 7nm drops to 28% and 5nm to 48% of the $36 billion segment. Key customers for the 3nm node are Apple's A17 (iPhone) and M3 ("Mac") processors. Note that TSMC's first-generation N3 node will be used for primarily by Apple. TSMC's second-generation N3E will feature an improved process window, resulting in faster time to yield, increased yields, higher performance, and lower power. The N3E node should begin production in 2H 2023.
Chips Acts and New Fabs
TSMC continues to expand capacity by building fabs. The U.S. Chips Act is providing $50 billion in handouts to chip companies to make chips in the U.S. toward fab construction costs.
Importantly, there are nine regional Chips Acts across the globe, so this imbalance between capex and WFE is a worldwide issue.
Chat GTP and Generative AI
The popularity of generative AI Chatbot ChatGPT has been increasing, and in the first five days after its release, 1 million users signed up, according to a Dec. 5 tweet from co-founder Sam Altman.
A key growth catalyst for TSMC is that ChatGPT runs on NVIDIA's A100 and H100 processors and TSMC makes the A100 and H100 with its 7nm and 4nm processes, respectively.
While ChatGPT is the sweetheart of the generative AI market along with its chip suppliers NVIDIA and SK Hynix being the greatest beneficiaries, there are other developments that represent an opportunity for TSMC as several other companies are moving to their own Chatbot services. These include:
These alternatives have their hardware options, including Google Tensor Processing Units (TPUs); AMD Instinct GPUs; AWS Graviton 4 chips; and AI accelerators from startups like Cerebras, Sambanova, and Graphcore.
But so far, few of these new chips have taken significant market share. The two exceptions to watch are Google, whose TPUs have gained traction in the Stable Diffusion community. Nevertheless, TSMC manufacture all of the chips listed above, as shown in Table 2.
High Cost of U.S. Fab for TSMC
Problems are arising. In a letter to the US Commerce Department in November 2022, the company said the hurdles include a shortage of skilled workers, high costs, and unexpected construction issues that have popped up for its first plant in Arizona.
In its Q4 2022 earnings call, TSMC CFO Wendell Huang said:
“The major reason for the cost gap is the construction costs of building and facilities, which can be four to five times greater for a U.S. fab versus a fab in Taiwan.
The high costs of construction includes labor costs, costs of permits, cost of occupational safety and health regulations, inflationary costs in recent years, and people and learning curve costs. Therefore, the initial costs of overseas fabs are higher than our fabs in Taiwan.”
Inventory Overhang of Customers
Chart 3 shows days of inventory for Intel, Texas Instruments (TXN), Qualcomm, NVIDIA (NVDA), and AMD (AMD) for the past 1-year period. Days of inventory for all companies has increased over the past year as chip demand softens. Note that this chart does not include memory.
Chart 3
In contrast, Chart 4 shows that days of inventory of foundries is lower than memory or logic, with 83 days for GlobalFoundries, 81 days for TSMC, and 65 days for UMC for a mean value of 76 days. But it must be remembered that foundries make chips for customers, so they are able to adjust production based on customer contracts. These chip customers, on the other hand, are dependent on demand from downstream customers.
Chart 4
A risk factor for rising chip stocks is that the semiconductor industry still must reconcile its bloated inventories. Capex overspend primarily by memory companies that resulted in chip oversupply has been exacerbated by a disjointed fiscal and monetary policy that has closed the purse strings of consumers.
This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here and start a risk free 2 week trial now.
This article was written by
Dr. Robert N. Castellano, is president of The Information Network www.theinformationnet.com. Most of the data, as well as tables and charts I use in my articles, come from my market research reports. If you need additional information about any article, please go to my website.
I will soon be initiating an investor newsletter. Information to register will be online on my website.
I received a Ph.D. degree in chemistry from Oxford University (England) under Dr. John Goodenough, inventor of the lithium ion battery and 2019 Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry. I've had ten years experience in the field of wafer fabrication at AT&T Bell Laboratories and Stanford University.
I have been Editor-in-Chief of the peer-reviewed Journal of Active and Passive Electronic Devices since 2000. I authored the book "Technology Trends in VLSI Manufacturing" (Gordon and Breach), "Solar Panel Processing" (Old City Publishing), "Alternative Energy Technology" (Old City Publishing). Also in the solar area, I am CEO of SolarPA, which uses a proprietary nanomaterial to coat solar cells, increasing the efficiency by up to 10%. I recently published a fictional novel Blessed, available on Amazon and other sites.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)