William_Potter

Article Thesis

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has become cheaper and cheaper over the last year. Shares are currently highly discounted due to market worries about EPR's exposure to cinemas and due to a general fear about the impact of rising interest rates on real estate investment trusts. But those fears seem overblown to me. Between its low valuation, its high dividend yield, and the growing "experiences over things" theme, EPR Properties looks attractive to me at the current price.

The Market Is Gripped By Fear

EPR Properties has seen its shares slump by 30% over the last year, and shares are down 27% over the last decade. The latter of these two numbers is both a pretty bad thing for long-term holders and an astonishing thing at the same time. After all, EPR Properties is not a worse company today, relative to a decade ago:

Data by YCharts

Over the last decade, EPR Properties almost doubled its sales, while EBITDA and funds from operations are up more than 70% as well. The growth on a per-share basis was less pronounced, but clearly positive still. And this is true despite the fact that the above numbers are for the last four quarters, i.e. 2022. At the beginning of 2022, the pandemic was still an impactful force, thus the comparison isn't generous for EPR Properties. It can be expected that 2023 will be a stronger year for the REIT, primarily due to easy comparisons in the first half of the year.

A year from now, the earnings growth rate on a 10-year comparison basis should thus be higher than it is today, but even today's numbers do not justify a major share price decline over the last year.

So if the actual underlying results that EPR Properties has generated over the last decade have improved, and its shares have nevertheless come down quite a lot, the issue must be its valuation. And, in fact, EPR's valuation has compressed quite a lot over that time frame. While that is bad news for those that bought into EPR a decade ago, it's good news for those that want to enter or expand a position now. After all, buying a stock is most rewarding when it is historically cheap. In that case, investors can benefit from three total return drivers: Dividends, earnings growth, and multiple expansion, as the valuation will (likely) increase eventually. On the other hand, investors that buy shares at a historically high valuation, face headwinds for total returns from multiple compression, as the valuation (likely) decreases eventually.

What has caused the market to put a pretty low valuation on EPR Properties right now? One of the reasons is the fact that EPR Properties owns cinemas, and that some cinema operators are struggling. This is not necessarily a problem for EPR, however, as EPR does not need the cinema operator to make a lot of money. Instead, EPR will do just fine if the cinema operator continues to operate its cinemas, even if those aren't really profitable. In an EPR article from last year, I got deeper into this subject and what struggles at Regal and AMC (AMC) mean for EPR Properties (my conclusion was that EPR will not suffer much). There is another reason for EPR's bad share price performance in the recent past -- the cinema theme has been around for a while, and yet, EPR has seen its shares fall more than 10% from the highs hit in February alone. The market currently fears that the company will be negatively impacted by changing interest rates. That's not an EPR-specific theme -- instead, many REITs were sold off so far in 2023. While it is true that increasing interest rates are a headwind for real estate investment trusts, the current market anxiety seems overblown nevertheless, due to several reasons.

First, many REITs, including EPR Properties, lock in their interest costs for long periods of time. Even when rates rise drastically in a single year, the REIT's near-term interest expenses will not grow much. Interest expenses will only rise when a REIT's debt matures and the REIT refinances said debt at higher rates. The following table is from EPR Properties' most recent 10-K filing:

EPR 10-K filing

We see that just $137 million out of a total $2.81 billion debt position matures by the end of 2024. In other words, this year, there are no maturities at all. And even when we add next year, maturities are equal to just 4.8% of EPR's total debt. These senior unsecured notes would likely get refinanced at a higher rate in the current environment, but even if EPR were to refinance them at 6% next year, the overall interest expense would climb by less than $3 million, or around 2% of EPR's interest expenses today. An interest expense increase of 2%, which would lower EPR's funds from operations by around 0.8%, is hardly meaningful for the company. And that's not the only reason investors may not have to worry about EPR's debt.

The second argument for why interest rates aren't too much of a problem is the fact that EPR could just pay off debt once it matures. EPR is forecasted to generate funds from operations of $360 million this year, while dividends will total around $250 million. In other words, EPR has significant additional cash that could be used for paying down debt (buying back notes is another alternative). Of course, EPR might prefer to spend money on new investments or upgrades to existing properties. But if the company was really worried about its debt position, the company would have room for organic debt reduction. And if EPR were to sell/monetize some non-core assets, it could pay down even more debt.

The third reason why interest rates likely won't be a big issue for EPR Properties is the fact that interest rates will not remain at the current level forever. The market is pricing in Fed rate cuts towards the end of this year already, and more rate cuts are expected in 2024. In fact, the recent downward move in treasury rates indicates that market estimates for long-term interest rates have fallen considerably:

Data by YCharts

While it is possible that the market is wrong about long-term rates being lower than previously thought, the pronounced downward move in long-term rates is a good sign for EPR Properties and other REITs (and other companies that use debt to a significant degree). When markets are right about rates heading lower towards the end of 2023 and beyond, then EPR Properties may not have to refinance its maturing debt at higher rates at all -- in that case, the negative interest rate impact would not exist.

Overblown Fears Make EPR Properties Highly Attractive

While EPR is not a riskless investment, I believe that neither the cinema issue nor the interest rate issue is dramatic. And yet, EPR Properties is priced for disaster -- which makes for a compelling investment opportunity.

At current prices, EPR Properties trades for just 8x this year's expected funds from operations. When we consider that EPR has beaten FFO estimates reliably in the past -- over the last four quarters, the average beat was north of 5% -- then these estimates might even turn out to be too low. In that case, EPR's valuation would be even lower compared to what it looks like today.

Data by YCharts

EPR Properties does not only look cheap on an absolute basis but also when we compare its current valuation to how the company was valued in the past. The 2023 enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of 10.5 is way lower than the 5-year and 10-year median EV/EBITDA multiples -- one could argue that EPR has considerable upside potential due to trading well below the historic norm today.

On top of that, the low valuation and share price decline have also made EPR's dividend yield rise to a pretty high level. At current prices, EPR trades with a dividend yield of 8.7%. That alone makes for a pretty attractive return, and when one combines this high dividend yield with some underlying FFO growth and some multiple expansion, total returns in the 10%+ range seem very much achievable. These returns aren't guaranteed, of course, but I do believe that there's a good likelihood for investors to see double-digit returns over the coming five years, as cinema and interest rate worries will likely wane, which should allow for multiple normalization on top of what the dividend provides already.

Takeaway

EPR Properties is an experience-focused REIT that should benefit from the growing experiences-over-things theme (when it comes to consumer spending) in the long run. Between organic rent increases and the development and acquisition of new properties, EPR Properties should deliver solid FFO growth over the years.

On top of that, investors should also benefit from multiple normalization, as EPR Properties is currently very cheap despite likely growing its FFO meaningfully this year. Add a huge dividend yield, and EPR is well-positioned for delivering attractive total returns.