peshkov

After calling the low in gold prices back in October, I expected the oil price to follow suit. Crude took a little longer to find a base, but a surprise OPEC production cut could mean that a medium-term low in oil prices has arrived.

OPEC announces a surprise production cut

Oil prices were up over 6% on Monday after OPEC+ announced a surprise production cut of 1.2 million barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia said it will slash its own production by 500,000 barrels per day, starting in May, as a "precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market".

Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman have also announced cuts of 649,000 barrels per day combined, while Russia said it will extend the current 500,000 barrel per day production cut until the end of 2023.

The White House said it had received a "heads up" on the planned announcement, but John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, said: "I would just say that I can't even begin to speculate why this decision was made."

Higher oil prices could be a conundrum for the US SPR

Mr. Kirby had been asked if the OPEC decision was driven by the failure of the administration to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The Financial Times had reported that Riyadh had been "irritated" by a statement from Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm who said it would be difficult for the United States to replenish its SPR this year due to maintenance at two of its four sites.

This could become calamitous for the United States as the White House had first said that they planned to restock the SPR at prices of $67-$72 a barrel. Joe Biden led the decision to sell 180 million barrels from the reserve last year, bringing stocks to their lowest since the 1980s.

If the White House was hoping for oil prices to trend lower into next year they could be in for a rude awakening.

Goldman Sachs previously said at the turn of the year that they expect to see oil prices at $107 by year-end. That was their prediction before the recent production cuts.

“That forecast could prove too conservative if OPEC leaves its current production levels in place after its June meeting and output from non-OPEC producers remains unchanged,” said Senior Energy Economist Daan Struyven.

The reality is that the White House is now vulnerable to market forces and may even add to the price of oil if they start chasing the market higher to refill the SPR.

Policymakers are facing another headwind

The recent cooling of inflation in developed economies was attributed to the aggressive interest rate hike campaign from global central banks. However, little mention was given to energy prices, with gas prices dropping 50% in the first quarter alone- a record drop over a three-month reporting period. Oil prices have also posted their worst quarter since 2020 and OPEC has now stepped in to put a floor under markets after the recent market turmoil led by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

For policymakers, the drop in inflation may be coming to an end, while oil prices will add pressure to an economy that is heading toward recession.

US growth was revised lower again last week, to 2.6% from 2.7%, as a chorus of influential investors continues to talk of recession risk. "

The economic headwinds are building, we've been talking about this for a while," said Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital. "I think the recession is here in a few months".

Others warning of recession and the Federal Reserve trade-off between growth and inflation were Morgan Stanley, Blackrock, and David Rosenberg.

So, the Federal Reserve and other global banks may be stepping on the brakes to avoid pushing the economy into recession. But a surge in oil would increase inflation further and push the economy into more dangerous territory. That would leave central banks in an even worse position and could even lead to interest rate cuts from particular central banks.

Conclusion

OPEC has rattled financial markets with a production cut of 1.2 million barrels per day on Monday which comes into effect in May. The latest move will put a floor under oil prices and ensure higher prices into the year-end. That will prove a problem for the White House after it planned to delay its restocking of the SPR at $70 per barrel into 2024. It will also be a major headache for global central banks after their aggressive rate hikes were given the gift of the worst quarter for oil and gas prices in history. As the central banks pump the brakes on rate hikes to prevent a growth slowdown, oil prices could counter that move and we may see rate hike cuts coming down the line as the economy lurks toward a recession.