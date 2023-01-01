MOF/iStock via Getty Images

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is one of the largest pure-play upstream investments, one that we recommended against investing in this past December. Since then, the company has underperformed the market by more than 5%. However, with continued strength in the crude oil markets, we expect ConocoPhillips to be able to drive substantial shareholder returns.

ConocoPhillips 2022 Results

Along with most other crude oil companies, ConocoPhillips achieved an incredibly strong year in 2022, showing its strength.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company expanded its core LNG business, preparing itself for a transitioning energy market. It published its plan for net-zero emissions making it one of the leading American companies in that regard and managed to return 53% of CFO to shareholders. Financially, the company had a record $18.4 billion in FCF with $15 billion in shareholder distributions.

From a $132 billion market cap, the company had a 15% FCF yield and roughly 11% in shareholder distributions. The company maintained $9.5 billion in ending cash and reduced debt by $3.3 billion. The company's assets have continued to grow in the Permian Basin and the company had full-year production of 1.7 million barrels / day.

Here we see the side-effects of the company's intelligent decision making as one of the few companies to acquire during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ConocoPhillips 2023 Guidance

For 2023, the company is continuing to invest in its business and grow.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company expects 1.78 million barrels/day in full year production with slightly lower production (1.74 million barrels) in 1Q 2023. The company expects a substantial $11 billion in capital expenditures and plans to spend $8.2 billion in operating costs. The corporate segment will end up costing the company $0.9 billion.

ConocoPhillips Capital Spending

The company is investing heavily in its future with continued capital investments up substantially YoY.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company is planning to spend $11 billion, with $1.55 billion in LNG investments. The majority of the company's investments are expected to go into the Lower48, which are its largest source of capital spending, and overall the company is spending ~8.5% of its market capitalization on growth capital spending.

Our View

ConocoPhillips has a unique portfolio of assets. The company has a market capitalization of more than $130 billion and a dividend yield of almost 5% that it can comfortably afford. The company spent heavily on shareholder returns in 2022, however, with crude oil prices currently just over $85 / barrel Brent, we expect FCF to be lower.

TD Ameritrade

The company is still fairly expensive, barely cracking into a double-digit FCF. For those who're interested in investing, we recommend taking advantage of the company's options. Jan. 19, 2024 options, expiring roughly 9 months from now, are trading at just under $6 / share, at a price of $90 / share strike. That's an annualized yield of just under 9%.

Should the share price drop below $90 / share you can invest at a breakeven of $84 / share, or 78% of the current price. However, should prices not drop below $90 / share you can simply earn an almost 9% yield on your cash. Those options represent a unique investment opportunity for the company given the share price volatility.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is crude oil prices. The company can generate double-digit returns at more than $85 / barrel Brent; however, below that level the company's returns start to drop off and they quickly hit a level that's not profitable versus our target threshold for double-digit returns. Given volatility in crude oil prices that's a real risk.

Conclusion

ConocoPhillips is one of the largest upstream producers in the world. The company has more than 1.7 million barrels / day in production, taking advantage of being one of the few upstream companies to make acquisitions during the COVID-19 crisis. At the same time, the company generated incredibly strong double-digit FCF.

The company has a sustainable dividend of almost 5%. At the same time, it's growing capital spending to almost 10% of its market capitalization for 2023, taking advantage of new markets such as LNG growth. Going forward, we expect ConocoPhillips to generate strong shareholder rewards, and options remain a unique way to take advantage of that. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.