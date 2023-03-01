MDxHealth: Who Doesn't Love A Good Prostate Exam?

Apr. 04, 2023 8:50 AM ETMDxHealth SA (MDXH)EXAS
Summary

  • MDxHealth has 4 validated testing products with one more in the clinical pipeline. All are focused specifically on urology.
  • The company expects to do ~$65-$70M of sales in 2023, but the valuation is a paltry $88M.
  • The total addressable market (prostate cancer and UTIs) is massive at $4.8B.
  • The share price is near an all-time month low and appears poised for a rebound.

Urologist consultation for male patient. Urology and andrology, treatment of men"s diseases and prostatitis

peakSTOCK/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) presents a compelling risk/reward scenario. Due to a delay in CMS ruling as well as a recent $40M offering on Feb 2, shares are within 10% of their all-time low. The current market cap is $88M and

15-month Share Price Chart

15-month Share Price Chart (stockcharts.com)

Prostate cancer diagnostic pathway

Prostate cancer diagnostic pathway (Company Presentation)

Exiting Prostate Biopsy method vs. Confirm mdx method

Exiting Prostate Biopsy method vs. Confirm mdx method (Company Presentation)

TAM for MDxHealth

TAM for MDxHealth (Company Presentation)

MDXH Share Price Analyst Estimates

MDXH Share Price Analyst Estimates (TipRanks)

I am an avid reader of anything Warren Buffett and attend his annual shareholder meetings occasionally.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDXH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

