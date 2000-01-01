The major market averages were mixed to start the second quarter with a surge in oil prices lifting the energy sector 4.6%, while a decline in Tesla’s shares on news that orders were weaker than expected dragged the Nasdaq lower. A surprise production cut from OPEC is what sent crude oil over $80 per barrel, which could feed inflation fears if the increase in sustainable. Yet the ISM manufacturing report for March eased those inflation concerns, as new orders and employment continue to soften under the weight of tighter monetary policy conditions. This week’s most important event will be the jobs report on Friday, followed by corporate earnings reports for the first quarter that start on Monday. Both should dictate whether the ongoing rally has legs or not.
Yesterday I noted the bullish statistics stacking up in regard to this year’s market performance, which complements several bullish technical indicators that were triggered in January and February. Now we have sentiment supporting higher prices, as Bank of America’s Sell Side indicator is just 1.3% away from a buy signal for stocks. In fact, the current level reflects more caution in equity allocations than we saw during the Great Financial Crisis. Bank of America strategist Savita Subramanian noted that when allocations to stocks have been this low the subsequent 12-month return for the S&P 500 has been positive 94% of the time for a median return of 22%. The tailwind for higher stock prices continues to strengthen.
These tailwinds run counter to the assumption that the Fed will continue raising short-term interest rates, further slowing the rate of economic growth and stifling corporate profit growth. Yet the Fed is likely done raising rates if it remains consistent in ending its rate-hike cycle once the Fed Funds rate has risen above the rate of inflation. The Fed Funds rate is in a range of 4.75-5%. The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation is the core personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE), which registered a 4.6% annualized rate for February, as per last Friday’s report. By this account, the Fed is done, but Fed officials won’t admit it until the terminal rate is well behind us.
Once the bearish consensus acknowledges the terminal rate, it will shift its focus to what typically happens when the Fed starts to cut rates. Bears have warned that stocks don’t bottom until the Fed is close to the end of reducing short-term rates, but that only holds true for the deflationary periods of 2000-2002 and 2007-2009. We have been in an inflationary period more like the 1970s, during which stocks bottomed coincident with the peak in short-term rates. That period is far more applicable to today’s situation.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
