Why I Sold My US Cellular Baby Bonds

Apr. 04, 2023 9:05 AM ETUnited States Cellular Corporation (USM), UZDUZE, UZF
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
2.93K Followers

Summary

  • US Cellular is a regional cellphone carrier.
  • The company has continued to run free cash flow positive despite earnings headwinds in 2022.
  • The cost to remain competitive through wireless license auctions has me concerned.

Telecommunication tower of 4G and 5G cellular. Cell Site Base Station. Wireless Communication Antenna Transmitter. Green deal

MartinFredy/iStock via Getty Images

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) is a regional cellular phone carrier. The company’s stock has far underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years. Some of the company’s debt trades as baby bonds, which have a

US Cellular Stock Performance

SEC 10-K

US Cellular Statement of Operations

SEC

US Cellular Balance Sheet

SEC 10-K

US Cellular Balance Sheet

SEC 10-K

US Cellular Cash Flow Statement

SEC 10-K

US Cellular Statement of Cash Flow

SEC 10-K

US Cellular License Purchases

SEC 10-K

US Cellular Liquidity

SEC 10-K

US Cellular Debt Maturities

SEC 10-K

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
2.93K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.