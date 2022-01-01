MicroStockHub

Summary

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) was formerly Cortexyme, a biotech company that was advancing a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Their first clinical stage asset, a small molecule (COR-388) that targets P. gingivalis’ (PG) role in degenerative disease progression, failed to meet the pre-specified endpoints in a placebo controlled phase 2b/3 trial. However, in an pre-specified subgroup of patients, the data showed a promising efficacy signal. Unfortunately, COR-388 also showed a significant safety signal and further clinical development ceased. Since that time, Quince has out licensed its next generation drug, COR-588 which appears to have a better safety profile. Quince also brought in an additional asset and then inexplicably ceased development. Clearly, Quince has struggled to devise a coherent path forward. Given the utter destruction of shareholder value that has occurred and the lack of a clear plan, the company has attracted a biotech focused investor as well as a buyout offer.

History

Atuzaginstat, (COR 388) was develop based on the theory that by reducing Pg via inhibition of its proteases, patients with Pg infection and Alzheimer’s disease could potentially benefit. COR-388 was tested in the GAIN trial which enrolled patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. While COR-388 failed to meet the pre-specified endpoints in the ITT population as measured by ADAS cog, there were encouraging signals suggesting efficacy. In the pre-specified subgroup of patients treated with high dose COR-388 who were Pg DNA positive in their saliva, there was a 57% slowing of cognitive decline (p=0.002) which is statistically significant. In addition, the low dose showed a 42% slowing with a p value of 0.07. Neither dose had a statistically significant effect on functional decline. While these results are far from definitive, they do suggest there may be an efficacy signal.

Cortexyme- GAIN trial

Patients with Pg infections are in fact the logical cohort who would respond to treatment based on the hypothesis. As to whether the efficacy signal is meaningful, Dr. Dave Sherman wrote in a note to investors after the data readout,

It is strong validation of the pathogen hypothesis. If P. gingivalis isn't causally involved in the disease progression, it's hard to account for an effect of this magnitude. And a 50% slowing in cognitive decline isn't on the edge. It's hard to see that as statistical noise…

Dr. Knopman, of the Mayo Clinic, believed an additional trial should be conducted. When interviewed by BioPharma Dive after the CTAD conference. He said,

The data support following this study with a new one in which only patients with detectable P. gingivalis would be enrolled.

Unfortunately, the management team at Quince did not take this path.

While COR388 showed a safety signal and development ceased after an FDA clinical hold, Cortexyme had a second generation molecule which has demonstrated a clean safety profile. It successfully made it through phase 1 safety testing and COR-588 is ready to be tested in a phase 2 proof of concept study. Despite the company having $114 million after the GAIN trial, which was adequate to advance a next generation molecule, they chose to cease development. The management team decided to abandon all development of the protease inhibitors in their pipeline and undertake an acquisition. Pfizer, who held a significant investment in Cortexyme liquidated their position in its entirety. Pfizer’s investment was made at the earliest stages and appears focused on the only assets in the pipeline at that time- the protease inhibitors such as COR388 and COR-588. The CEO, the CMO, and the CSO resigned and exited the company.

Novosteo

Quince’s management team decided to acquire Novosteo in May of 2022 which was in the preclinical stages of developing a drug for osteogenesis imperfecta and fractures, NOV004. The acquisition of Novosteo by Cortexyme to form Quince Therapeutics appears to be a related-party transaction because David Lamond, who sat on the Cortexyme (and now Quince) BoD was also an owner of Novosteo.

This acquisition has not worked out well for shareholders. In the current 10-k they state, “Rare disease target patient populations of NOV004 are small, and the addressable patient population even smaller, we may not be able to successfully out-license this asset.” It further states,

Because the potential target populations are very small, we may not realize any significant return from the potential sale of this asset.

There is not much logic in spending millions of dollars to do pre-clinical testing on a drug which the company does not wish to further develop and has a small addressable market making it unattractive for others. It is difficult to understand why management believes an acquirer would want to license the drug when they themselves have chosen to cease development.

In May of 2022, Dr. Dirk Thye, CEO of Novosteo, commented,

We intend to capitalize on the combined assets of Novosteo and Cortexyme by driving our therapeutic candidates through development.

This is now the second asset the company has decided not to develop which they wholly owned. Perhaps more importantly, the company laid out a path--“driving our therapeutic candidates through development, ” yet they did not follow it. Recently, Dr. Phillip Low who is a well respected scientist/scholar and a very successful biotech entrepreneur left the Board of Directors.

Recently, Quince’s CEO Dr. Thye announced that,

We believe our optimal growth plan lies in dedicating our capital, drug development, and corporate resources toward the in-licensing and acquisition of clinical-stage assets.”

This is quite a vague goal and given their track record at in-licensing/drug acquisition is less than stellar, this appears to be an unsuitable plan, especially given the limited capital available. In my view, it is unclear what business Quince is engaged in given they have twice opted to not complete the development of therapeutics they wholly owned.

Remarkably, in its recent 10K, Quince acknowledges that by ceasing the development of NOV004, they warn about being delisted by Nasdaq:

a Nasdaq-listed company with no or nominal operations and either no or nominal assets, assets consisting solely of cash and cash equivalents, or assets consisting of any amount of cash and cash equivalents and nominal other assets is generally considered to be a public shell. Listed companies determined to be public shells by Nasdaq may be subject to delisting proceedings…

Being delisted by Nasdaq does not appear to benefit shareholders who may receive even less information on the company’s operations. Surely, it will make it challenging to attract the institutional investors needed to fund drug development for clinical stage assets which is the path the company states they will pursue.

Clearly, the path management has chosen over the last two years has had an extraordinarily poor outcome for shareholders. The company’s stock price reflects this reality- It is down approximately 70% since its acquisition of NOV004/ Novosteo in May of 2022. Currently, the company has employees working in medical, clinical development, CMC etc. despite the company having no drugs under development. While these employees are likely highly qualified and honorable people who could make a meaningful contribution, it is not clear what duties could exist for these employees given there is no drug development, commercialization or manufacturing going on. The company expects to burn through an additional $11 million in 2023 while they seek out another asset to acquire and seek to out-license NOV004.

Buy Out Offers

Investors have taken notice of the questionable management decisions. Quince recently received a letter from Echo Lake Capital, who states they are one of the largest shareholders and offered to buy the company in its entirety for $1.60 per share despite the company having approximately $2.55 per share in cash. They note the risk of being delisted, that the company has,”historically disappointed investors and currently lacks credibility in the investment community” in addition to the lack of a suitable business plan. While this offer clearly is worse for shareholders than simply paying the cash as a dividend, unfortunately, it is a very accurate description of the current situation.

Echo Lake Capital is not alone in its interest in Quince Therapeutics. SEC filings indicate Tang Capital Partners owns 3,620,000 shares making it the largest shareholder. Recent actions by Tang Capital show they have engaged with other floundering biotech companies which they have taken positions in. Recently, they proposed a buyout and a CVR for Jounce Therapeutics. Concentra Biosciences, which Kevin Tang is CEO of, has made an offer which appears to be below the value of the cash on hand. Mr. Tang recently wrote that,

the management of Concentra has the expertise and resources to both maximize the value of the CVR for the benefit of legacy Jounce stockholders and responsibly wind down clinical study activities for the benefit of patients.

It is possible that Tang Capital (or its subsidiary) has similar plans for Quince Therapeutics.

Royalties

Quince, after deciding not to develop the protease inhibitors, licensed them to a private company, Lighthouse Pharma. Lighthouse is run by the prior management team of Cortexyme including the CEO, CSO, CMO and CDO who oversaw the development of COR-388 through the phase 2b/3 GAIN trial readout. Lighthouse will pay Quince up to $150 m in milestone payments and royalties in the high single- digit to mid- teens. Quince also received a 7.5% ownership in Lighthouse.

A phase one placebo-controlled, double-blind trial of COR588, a lysine gingipain inhibitor, showed no SAEs when doses from 25mg to 200 mg were tested in humans and no laboratory abnormalities were found. Importantly, no liver adverse effects were noted and the drug was found to penetrate the central nervous system. COR-588 is phase 2 ready and presumably Lighthouse Pharma will initiate a study assuming they obtain the necessary funding. Lighthouse likely seeks to replicate the benefit seen in the GAIN trial in the 242 patient subgroup who had detectable levels of Pg in their saliva in a larger trial using COR 588.

Alzheimer's disease is the crown jewel of drug development as it represents a multi billion dollar opportunity should a truly effective therapeutic be developed for even a subset of patients. In my view, the only assets that Quince Therapeutics has that may have any significant value are the potential royalties and milestone payments from the legacy small molecule protease inhibitors and the equity in Lighthouse Pharma.

Conclusions

Given Quince’s aversion to following through on “driving our therapeutic candidates through development” and lack of a promising business plan, it appears foolish and futile to continue to burn cash floundering. The CEO has overseen the destruction of shareholder value on his watch and now appears to have a vague plan to in-license new assets while history has demonstrated this has not worked well.

One alternative course of action may be to simply become an extremely lean virtual shell company that houses the royalties while they wait for Lighthouse to succeed or fail at developing an Alzheimer’s treatment. If they fail, the cash remaining could simply be distributed. Should they succeed, Quince could potentially sell the royalties and milestones to a company such as Royalty Pharma (RPRX), liquidate their position in Lighthouse Pharma and distribute the proceeds to shareholders before closing shop.

Another positive development could be the company acquiring a new management team interested in following through with drug development and willing and able to chart a path forward. Quince has one buyout offer and may end up with other suitors. This may be a positive for shareholders if a suitor emerges who has both the expertise and resources to maximize the value for shareholders.

Most seasoned biotech investors understand that many drug trials fail and that even very promising scientific ideas often do not work out in the clinic. However, this story is much more—It is the story of how a company that had investors such as Takeda and Pfizer and was legitimately trying to develop a breakthrough treatment became a completely different entity. Unfortunately, in my view, Echo Capital’s description of the status of Quince Therapeutics is accurate. It is not promising for investors to invest in a management team with a poor recent track that did not execute on their stated goal of developing therapeutics, is not discovering, developing or marketing any medicines, communicates nothing meaningful to their shareholders yet continues to burn cash while advising shareholders of an imminent delisting in their 10-k.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.