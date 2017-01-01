McEwen Mining: Zero Margin Of Safety At Current Levels

Apr. 04, 2023 9:39 AM ET
Summary

  • McEwen Mining is one of the best-performing names in the Gold Miners Index over the past year, up 49% year-to-date and over 200% from its Q3 2022 lows.
  • The outperformance can be attributed to the market finally beginning to value the stock on a sum-of-the-parts basis, and two large investments made in McEwen Copper (52% held by MUX).
  • However, the performance of MUX's two managed operations continues to leave much to be desired, and San Jose (49% MUX ownership) has seen considerable margin compression since 2020.
  • Given the positive news surrounding McEwen Copper has masked razor-thin margins at its existing operations, I see this near parabolic rally in the stock above US$8.90 as an opportunity to book more profits.

San Juan, Calingasta, Argentina

Gabriel Dario Perrone/iStock via Getty Images

Three months ago, I wrote on McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX), noting that the stock was one of the best performing names in the market, but it was vulnerable to a correction and rallies above US$7.05

MUX 4-Month Chart

MUX 4-Month Chart (StockCharts.com)

McEwen Mining - Quarterly GEO Production

McEwen Mining - Quarterly GEO Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Black Fox Operations

Black Fox Operations (Company Website)

McEwen Mining - Annual GEO Production & Shares Outstanding

McEwen Mining - Annual GEO Production & Shares Outstanding (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Black Fox & Gold Bar Quarterly AISC

Black Fox & Gold Bar Quarterly AISC (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Los Azules - Capex Estimate (2017 TR)

Los Azules - Capex Estimate (2017 TR) (Company Filings)

MUX Weekly Chart

MUX Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

