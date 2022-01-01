Yeahka Sees Spring In 2023 As Spending Resumes After Covid

Apr. 04, 2023 9:00 AM ETYeahka Limited (YHEKF)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • Yeahka’s revenue and adjusted profit grew last year even though its core merchant customers were affected by China’s Covid controls.
  • The provider of payment services logged triple-digit growth for its new e-commerce services, and forecast its core payment services would return to double-digit growth this year.
  • The bottom line is that investors appear to be returning to Yeahka after a difficult period for the company last year, though the stock still looks relatively undervalued.

technology and multimedia online shopping concept

AntonioSolano/iStock via Getty Images

The latest results from Yeahka Ltd. (OTCPK:YHEKF) (9923.HK) show how its main clients, mostly small retailers, and merchants, suffered under China's restrictions last year, but are now seeing a strong business rebound in the post-Covid era. That bodes well for

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.52K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.