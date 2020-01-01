XBI: Derisking Biotech Exposure Through An ETF

Apr. 04, 2023 9:43 AM ETSPDR® S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
347 Followers

Summary

  • Biotech names tend to have some of the best upsides for a well-informed investor.
  • For a majority of us understanding the industry is no easy task and many individual biotech names can be fraught with uncertainty.
  • The biotech industry can be relatively recession agnostic and would provide good diversification in a portfolio.
  • Having Biotech ETFs such as XBI in a portfolio allows the benefits of holding biotech names while limiting the downside.

Genetic research and Biotech science Concept. Human Biology and pharmaceutical technology

jittawit.21

The bull market past the great financial crisis has helped many sectors including the biotech sector. However, after showing stellar returns during the first half of the previous decade (>350%), the ETF in this sector, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (

Chart
Data by YCharts

Number of drugs approved over the years

Foundershield website

FDA Drug Approval Process Timeline

Foundershield

Worldwide total prescription drug revenue at risk from patent expiration from 2020 to 2028

Worldwide total prescription drug revenue at risk from patent expiration from 2020 to 2028 (Statista)

Top holdings of the XBI ETF

SPDR website

Histogram of standard deviation of daily returns

Histogram of standard deviation of daily returns (Author Computed from Price data)

Computed drawdowns of stocks in XBI calculated for a period of the last three years

Author Computed from Price data

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
347 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XBI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.