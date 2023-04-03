World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) UFC and WWE To Form Global Live Sports and Entertainment Company (Transcript)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) UFC and WWE To Form Global Live Sports and Entertainment Company April 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Marsh - IR, Endeavor Group

Ari Emanuel - CEO, Endeavor Group

Mark Shapiro - President and COO, Endeavor Group

Jason Lublin - CFO, Endeavor Group

James Marsh

Good morning. My name is James Marsh, Head of Endeavor's Investor Relations. Before we start, I want to remind everyone that the information discussed will include forward-looking statements and/or projections that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as well as described in the Risk Factors section of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our 10-Qs and 10-K. If these risks or uncertainties ever materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and projections.

Forward-looking statements speak only to the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update them publicly and light new information or future events, except as legally required. Our commentary today will also include non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP metrics can be found in the appendix of our presentation as well as in the non-GAAP financial information posted in our IR website.

With that, I'll turn it over to our CEO, Ari Emanuel.

Ari Emanuel

Thank you all for joining us today. I am joined by Mark Shapiro, President and COO of Endeavor and Jason Lublin, Endeavor CFO. This morning, we announced that we have signed an agreement to form a new publicly traded company, consisting of two iconic global brands, UFC and WWE.

