Firstly, let me be clear: I'm a Brit, and we do not understand valuations of 6x sales or P/E of 116. Mind you, it must be said we do not have a lot of companies in the UK with profit margins of 25%. Then again, the UK has long since had its best companies strip-mined by the U.S. and China so there aren't a lot of comparisons.

I've been writing for a long time now that the next big thing is going to be AI, and here it is. AI has landed with a punch that no other emerging technology has ever had. Anyone who uses the latest AI toy gets a shock at just how good it is and how dumb we are. Even as a prolific author, though I fancy I write better words, I certainly can't write as fast as AI; similarly, my pocket calculator utterly outdoes me in division and multiplication.

Meanwhile, a huge proportion of the human population is simply unable to string a paragraph together, let alone produce startling images of amazing composition like OpenAI's DALL-E. Granted, it is all a bit of a magic trick at present. However, you do not have to be much of a "Jeremiah" to see the huge disruption ahead when a machine can do the brainwork of a thousand people and has the potential to be many times smarter in addition to being faster.

While government is trying to put the Crypto Genie back into its lamp, out pops AI from its Pandora's box, while in the background the Metaverse Kraken is awakening from its virtual hadopelagic den. Combine the three and it's a spicy picture for Homo sapiens.

BUT…

How can we make money from singularity and cash in during the twilight of humanity?

First, you need to be comfortable with the U.S. titanic valuation metrics. If you can't stomach three-digit P/Es, this is not going to be a game for you. If you can, then the answer is simple:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMD

Now, as someone with the visceral constitution for this kind of financial math, you would probably say Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), and why not?

I say AMD because it is the other GPU maker, and it has a 6x sales valuation rather than Nvidia's 20x sales (let me go check those numbers; to a UK investor, that just seems insane. Yup that's legit).

As far as I'm concerned, these are the top two GPU makers, and GPU designs for computer graphics are the basis for AI computing using so-called Tensor cores. These GPUs have been the basis for crypto calculations up to now and have driven the success of GPUs to such an extent that the original use case of computer game graphics has been overshadowed. Now, it will be the turn of AI.

There is a dark horse in this race: Bitmain. However, for now Nvidia and AMD are the only investor games in town for big cap AI. That is, unless you want to bet the AI plays of giants like Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), etc., who will be buying AMD and Nvidia kit come what may, are the way to play AI.

Now, here is the thing to consider: if AI is not just a smoke and mirrors high speed spam generation thing, then something wonderful/awful happens. In summary, you cannot have too much of it.

The threatened "Homo sap" has this competitive instinct that leaves no room for second place, and as such there is no niche for the second most powerful AI tool wielder. Because of this, there will be infinite demand for AI and hence infinite demand for AI equipment. If you thought Bitcoin was going to boil the oceans, you have seen nothing yet.

AI equipment is basically a space heater with a digital output. The units processing AI are in essence silicon short circuits (which is what computing cores resemble in an electrical sense, which is why your iPhone gets so hot) that turn electricity into heat and fan noise. In a winner-takes-all scenario, you can forget zero CO2 targets because the loser loses everything, not just coastline and clement weather. The first one to the winning post of outsmarting everyone else sweeps the board; how much energy burnt is going to be correlated with the artificial IQ that will be in play, and that will be as much as it takes to win at all costs.

AI is kept away from the lower orders to save them from hurting themselves or having their privacy impinged on or some such reason to keep them naturally stupid rather than artificially intelligent. However, you can be sure that government will be armed to the teeth with it, meaning there will still be infinite demand for the hardware, and it will of course be always running flat out.

It's a grim scenario, but not one that appears to be avoidable.

As such, why wouldn't you hold AMD and for that matter the more highly valued Nvidia?

An infinite product demand, forever, must surely be the best business model in history for now, and for that matter all the way to its end. I am prepared to lament in luxury, however.

I do own AMD, but I also own a rock to hide under. Meanwhile, let us hope Artificial Intelligence is only the ultimate spam generator and that it isn't the end of the road for natural stupidity.