Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - April 04, 2023

Apr. 04, 2023 10:07 AM ETBND, TIP, VWO, EMLC, BWX, PICB, WIP, VNQ, VNQI, IHY, JNK, GSG, VTI, VEA, SPY
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.93K Followers

Summary

  • The expected long-run return for the Global Market Index held steady at 6.0% annualized in March.
  • GMI represents a theoretical benchmark of the optimal portfolio for the average investor with an infinite time horizon.
  • By contrast, GMI’s projections are expected to be more reliable vs. the estimates for the individual asset classes.

Man hand using a calculator and fill in the income tax online return form for payment. Financial research, government taxes, and calculation tax return concept.Tax and Vat concept.

pcess609

The expected long-run return for the Global Market Index (GMI) held steady at 6.0% annualized in March, unchanged from last month and close to its trailing performance over the past decade. The forecast is based on the average estimate for

Expected Annualized Total Returns % vs Trailing 10-Year Annualized Total Return %

Rolling 10-Year Annualized Total Return

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.93K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.