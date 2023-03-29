The S&P 500 Index (SP500 / SPX) ended the first quarter in the green, climbing 7.5% in the reversal of largely risk-off sentiment that had blighted markets through 2022. But gains are still dwarfed by the eye-watering 20%+ rally observed in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NDX / QQQ) over the same period, effectively pushing the gauge into a bull market as investors turn cautiously risk-on and rotate back into growth equities on speculations for easing monetary policy later this year alongside confidence in the sector "as a safe-haven amid sharp declines in financials."
Yet, a surprise output reduction announced by the OPEC+ beginning April had likely ushered demand for energy stocks that hold a substantial weighting in the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), while dragging performance on the Nasdaq 100 due to renewed inflation concerns and subsequent fears of continued monetary policy tightening that would pressure growth valuations. But with the S&P 500 index closing flat on the first session of the second quarter, momentum from energy's optimism was likely dragged by another factor that is mechanically impacting performance.
Particularly, the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund Inst (MUTF:JHEQX) has long been considered an "options whale" capable of making bouts of splashes by adding to market volatility at quarter-end. Specifically, the fund has been using put spread collar trades to limit its exposure to market downsides while participating in "capital appreciation…in the broad equity markets." And the sheer size of related options trading volume has often led to an evident impact on market performance at the end of each calendar quarter when the fund resets its strategy. The following analysis will provide an understanding of JHEQX's quarterly reset strategy and discuss potential implications to expect on the S&P 500's performance - including how it might have impacted the gauge's performance exiting the first quarter and entering into the second quarter of the year.
The purpose of the JHEQX is to allow investors' participation into market gains while mitigating exposure broader downside risks and effectively limiting losses. Specifically, the fund does so by investing "at least 80% of its assets in equity securities," primarily stocks in the S&P 500, alongside a put spread collar options strategy on the gauge and related ETFs to limit losses. The put spread collar is typically set to allow "upside participation in the average range of 3.5% to 5.5%," while limiting downside exposure when the S&P 500 falls between -5% and -20%. The strategy is reset on a quarterly basis "on the last business day of each 3-month hedged period":
JHEQX's current top ten holdings include tech mega-caps Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN), with assets totaling $15 billion as of the March quarter-end. Historically, the fund has delivered "less than half the volatility of the S&P 500," with risk-adjusted returns consistently outperforming the S&P 500 Total Return Index (SP500TR).
In addition to JHEQX, the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund Series includes two additional smaller sibling funds, namely the Hedged Equity 2 Fund Inst (JHQDX) and the Hedged Equity 3 Fund Inst (JHQTX) with about $4.8 billion and $2.8 billion in total assets, respectively. Both sibling funds have different quarterly reset dates from JHEQX.
A put spread collar is structured so that upside participation is capped, while downside risk exposure is also limited. The structure is comprised of a short call position, a long put position, and an incremental short put position on the underlying long equity. Premium generated from the short positions are typically used to fund hedge costs. In the case for JHEQX, where the underlying long equity is the S&P 500 index, short call, long put, and short put positions within the put spread collar structure are entered into based on the S&P 500 index itself or a related ETF.
The above Figure 1 illustrates an example of a put spread collar that effectively caps gains at 2.5% and limits losses at 5% from the market level:
While put spread collar trades are viewed as a potential hedging strategy, it is not without its own risks. This includes potential of forfeiting upsides too soon by setting the short call strike too close to the money, and/or being exposed to unlimited downsides by setting the short put strike too close-to-the-money, depending on market sentiment. Setting up the put spread collar structure can also be expensive, depending on market volatility. When VIX - the gauge for market stress, and inadvertently, an indicator of option costs - is high, option costs are effectively higher too. This means attractive hedge positions will be expensive, and to reduce costs of the put spread collar trade, the market participant may have to take on greater risk exposure by reducing participation in potential upsides or increasing susceptibility to downsides in order to generate sufficient premium on the short call and short put positions to fund the hedging put position.
3,060 / 3,600 / 4,065 - these three figures represent the positions locked in for the March-quarter put spread collar trade involving about 125,000 S&P 500 options altogether by JHEQX:
The S&P 500 closed at 4,108 on March 31, leaving the short call position in JHEQX's put spread collar trade in-the-money prior to expiry. Under this scenario, JHEQX effectively forfeits gains above 4,065 for a pre-specified volume of S&P 500 contracts stipulated in the sold call options as part of the March-quarter put spread collar trade structure. JHEQX would have had to deliver the pre-specified amount of S&P 500 contracts at the 4,065 strike price to the counterparty longing the call option.
Implications of JHEQX's put spread collar on the S&P 500's performance at quarter-end typically varies depending on which part of the trade has gone in-the-money, and the direction of market sentiment.
In last Friday's scenario, where JHEQX's short call position at 4,065 strike went in-the-money, the fund would have had to deliver the pre-specified volume of S&P 500 contracts stipulated in the option to the buyer of the other side of the trade. Specifically, JHEQX had entered into about 41,600 short call options with strike price 4,065, which became in-the-money on March 31st. This translates into approximately 4.16 million S&P 500 contracts that JHEQX would have had to deliver on. Given uncertainties to how much of this volume is covered - or JHEQX has immediate possession of - markets may speculate the need for incremental purchases of S&P 500 contracts by the fund in order to meet obligations under the option as it goes in-the-money. This could potentially lead to higher demand for S&P 500 contracts near quarter-end, and potentially push prices higher - that is one way that JHEQX's put spread collar trade could impact the index's performance at quarter-end.
Another way that the JHEQX's put spread collar trades could impact the S&P 500's performance at quarter-end when related options expire would depend on market sentiment. For instance, if market sentiment remains risk-off, the urge to long the underlying S&P 500 assets may be low, thus encouraging holders to offload their positions after the quarter-end contract expiry period. This is a likely case this time around, considering macroeconomic uncertainties continue to mount with inflation still at 6%. The OPEC+'s recent decision to slash crude output further beginning April also sparks renewed concerns that recent deflationary trends may stall, pushing the Fed to maintain its tightening stance on monetary policy and increasing risks of recession. Risk-off sentiment in markets is further corroborated by the S&P 500's relatively flat performance with nominal gains at the first trading session of the second quarter's close. The index notched nominal gains of 0.4% during the April 3 session, potentially indicating a risk-off driven selloff in related contracts after options related to JHEQX's put spread collar trade expired, offset by momentum in energy markets. Specifically, energy shares led gains in the S&P 500 on April 3, as optimism flares on crude pricing after the OPEC+'s decision to curtail output next month, while short sellers look to cover their positions after WTI prices surged above $80 a barrel.
In the newly reset put spread collar trade for June 30 expiry, JHEQX has entered into 15,600 short call contracts with 4,320 strike (+5% OTM), 15,800 long hedge put contracts with 3,885 strike (-5% OTM), and 15,800 short put contracts with 3,280 strike (-20% OTM), consistent with its strategy.
Likewise, the newly reset put spread collar with June 30 expiry's impact on the S&P 500's performance at quarter-end will depend on which part of the trade the index will land on, as well as market's risk appetite considering prominent macroeconomic concerns on the horizon still, alongside a corporate earnings season that will further complicate the picture. But considering the sheer volume of JHEQX's reset put spread collar trade (some 47,000+ contracts expiring June 30), paired with anticipated impact from the upcoming corporate season that is expected to be the "first of challenging quarters" amid rising recession risks, and concerns over the trajectory of seemingly entrenched inflationary pressures, the S&P 500 index is likely to experience substantial volatility, with risks skewed to the downside still in the near term.
