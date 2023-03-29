What You Need To Know About JHEQX Collars And The Impact On SPY

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500 eked out nominal gains during the first session of the second quarter, outperforming its tech-heavy counterpart Nasdaq 100 on the resurgence of momentum for energy shares.
  • Yet, the modest gains potentially imply underlying sell pressure in the index that's countering the surge in renewed optimism for energy, which shares a substantial weighting in the gauge.
  • The following analysis will dive into a potential factor that has been restricting the S&P 500 from energy's latest breakthrough and gauge its implication on the index's near-term outlook.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Livy Investment Research get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

JP Morgan in Hong Kong

winhorse

The S&P 500 Index (SP500 / SPX) ended the first quarter in the green, climbing 7.5% in the reversal of largely risk-off sentiment that had blighted markets through 2022. But gains are still dwarfed by the eye-watering 20%+ rally observed in

JHEQX 3-month reset schedule

JHEQX quarterly reset schedule 2023 (am.jpmorgan.com)

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund Series Performance

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund Series Risk/Return vs. S&P 500 over five years (am.jpmorgan.com)

Put spread collar trade example

Figure 1: Example of -5%/-20% put spread collar trade structure (swanglobalinvestments.com)

JHEQX put spread collar March 31 expiry

JHEQX -5%/-20% Put Spread Collar March 31 Expiry (Author, with data from Reuters)

JHEQX Put spread collar June 30 expiry

JHEQX -5%/-20% Put Spread Collar June 30 Expiry (Author, with data from Bloomberg)

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
7.03K Followers
Let the power of quality research drive your investment convictions

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.