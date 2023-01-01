Khanchit Khirisutchalual

By Brian Faleiro, CFA

While capital goods suppliers tend to suffer in economic downturns, we believe select small caps serving the EU alternative-energy sector could buck the cycle.

There are economic cycles, and then there are secular trends. As persistent inflation and sustained elevated interest rates point to a cyclical economic slowdown, we believe the ongoing build-out of alternative energy infrastructure - fueled by substantial financial commitments from the EU - could continue to offer compelling opportunities for long-term investors.

For those who haven't been keeping score: In 2020, the EU approved the "European Green Deal" stimulus, with the goal of achieving a "climate neutral bloc" by 2050. To support that effort, the InvestEU Programme aims to marshal $372 billion of public and private investment - in part through EU budget guarantees - between 2021 and 20271. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has accelerated the EU's alternative-energy transition as the common economic area looks to limit its reliance on Russian oil and gas.

The next phase, launched in mid-March, is the EU's Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA), accompanied by the European Critical Materials Act (CRMA). The NZIA sets ambitious 2030 manufacturing targets for wind, solar, and batteries, among other technologies, while the CRMA aims to ensure that manufacturers have sustainable access to critical raw materials required for fabrication. The EU also reformed its "Electricity Market Design" guidelines, adding measures to incentivize longer-term agreements with alternative power producers. Increased state aid for clean hydrogen production is in the mix, too.

As with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the flurry of EU energy-transition initiatives - representing perhaps tens of billions of dollars in future expenditures - have been designed to bolster homegrown capital goods suppliers. One goal of the new policy push is that EU factories must supply 40% of clean energy manufacturing demand by 2030, while other proposals seek to accelerate the permitting process in light of the bloc's burdensome regulations - all of which, in our view, appears to offer significant growth opportunities for smaller, nimble equipment suppliers and service providers.

While we acknowledge a broader cyclical slowdown might be on the horizon, we believe select smaller-capitalization manufacturers in the EU stand to gain from this fundamental and strongly supported shift toward renewable energy.

Source: (1) European Union website, press release March 21, 2022

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.