Cousins Properties: A Less Levered Office Operator

Apr. 04, 2023 10:27 AM ETCousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • Cousins Properties is an owner of premier office properties in quality Sunbelt markets, such as Atlanta, Georgia and Austin, Texas.
  • A distinguishing characteristic of the company in relation to other office operators is their lower overall debt load.
  • They are also reporting continued leasing strength in their core markets and are still capturing upside in their rents.
  • Though shares have been significantly beaten down, I view the stock as well-positioned for an eventual rebound upon any reversal in sector sentiment.

Austin skyline during sunset

Jonathan Ross/iStock via Getty Images

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) owns a portfolio of premier office properties in the Sunbelt markets of the U.S. Their two largest markets are Atlanta, Georgia and Austin, Texas, who collectively accounted for nearly 70% of their total net operating

Q4FY22 Investor Supplement - Partial Summary Of Top Tenants

Q4FY22 Investor Supplement - Partial Summary Of Top Tenants

February 2023 Investor Presentation - Debt Profile Of CUZ Compared To Peer Set

February 2023 Investor Presentation - Debt Profile Of CUZ Compared To Peer Set

Seeking Alpha - Recent Dividend Payout History Of CUZ

Seeking Alpha - Recent Dividend Payout History Of CUZ

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.59K Followers
Focused primarily on companies with a time tested business model and a commitment to paying a dividend. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDM, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.