Japan: A Timely Investment In Deglobalization

Apr. 04, 2023 10:15 AM ETFXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
583 Followers

Summary

  • While global manufacturers diversify production, Western governments are supporting this push through a combination of policies intended to catalyze reshoring of global supply chains.
  • At a time when the country’s expertise and leadership in materials and manufacturing technologies will be in high demand, Japanese companies (and the Japanese yen) are attractively valued - and Japan continues to make significant strides in corporate governance and capital allocation.
  • Characteristics of Japanese companies - stronger balance sheets, more focused, better managed - make them uniquely poised to benefit from the reshoring trend. The opportunity is ripe for sustainable long-term value creation.

Tokyo, Shinjuku6/5000Tōkyō, ShinjukuTokyo, Shinjuku

blew_i/iStock via Getty Images

By Paul Blankenhagen, Portfolio Manager, Equities

Japanese companies are well-positioned to benefit from a reshoring of the global supply chain. This presents a timely - and yet largely overlooked - opportunity to generate potential alpha.

U.S. federal government debt-to-GDP, from 1929 to 2022

U.S. Federal Government Debt To GDP, $ billions, % (U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Principal Asset Management. Data as of December 31, 2022)

Japanese market share estimated range by segment

Japan: A Leader In Manufacturing Technologies (Mizuho Group (Securities), Principal Asset Management. Data as of December 31, 2022)

Japanese companies board composition trend independence based on TSE definition, 2016 to March 2022

Japanese Companies Board Composition Trend (ISS Coverage) Independence Based On TSE Definition (ISS Board Data, Principal Asset Management. Data as of March 2022)

Bar chart depicting shareholder returns in Japan, 2001 to 2022

Shareholder Returns Increasing In Japan (MSCI Japan) (FactSet, Principal Asset Management. Data as of December 31, 2022)

Line graph showing Bank of Japan effective exchange rates 1972-2022

Japan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate At 50-Year Lows - Bank Of Japan (BOJ) Effective Exchange Rates (Bloomberg, Principal Asset Management. Data as of December 31, 2022)

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
583 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.