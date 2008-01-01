Nattakorn Maneerat

Introduction

Is the title of this article familiar to you? "I'll never make my money back!" I have heard that from quite a few investors over the last year and I totally understand that. This article will try to let you look at that statement from another point of view. I hope it can help you or someone you know.

Recency Bias

My investing community Potential Multibaggers goes back to 2020. In 2020 and 2021 I said that we shouldn't take these gains for granted. I don't sell, as I'm invested for the next 20+ years and I agree with Peter Lynch:

Far more money has been lost by investors trying to anticipate corrections, than lost in the corrections themselves.

Of course, with hindsight bias, you can say that it would have been better to sell at the top and buy back at the bottom, but that's just not how it goes. And for real long-term investors, it doesn't matter that much, as you'll see later in this article, when I write about the remedies.

To each their own, but to me trying to time the market is now what I do. I try to select the very best growth stocks that could give me outsized returns over long holding periods.

During 2020 and 2021, many of my subscribers asked me how to invest a lump sum, so I wrote an article about this subject.

This was the summary of the article:

Nevertheless, I got many messages over the last months that people got overexcited despite my warnings and invested too much money at or near the top. They are afraid now they will "never get their money back." I can understand that, but I also want to address this.

That statement is recency bias and it has a flipside. When the stock market boomed, many felt as if they could never go down again substantially. Now that they are down so much, they feel like they could never go up again substantially. Both are wrong. Recency bias is the feeling that everything will continue as it has been recently. I made this meme.

As you can see, these are twins, and both show the same behavior. They only look at what the market is doing right now and they think this will be the case forever.

Now, of course, this doesn't mean all stocks will return to their all-time highs. I don't think anyone thinks that about Skillz (SKLZ), for example. It's my worst pick ever, not just because of the price return but because I missed how worthless the management team was. "Was" because I don't follow it anymore since I sold last year, so I don't even know if management is still the same there.

You can discuss about others too. But this is a tough economic environment and while that is not much fun, it has one advantage. The advantage Uncle Warren often talks about.

That's what we have seen now. It doesn't mean we can't see that in a bull market, but a bear market accelerates that process — a lot.

If you wonder if we are still in a bear market, we are for the Nasdaq (QQQ), as it is still down 20% from its previous high. The S&P 500 came out of a bear market recently. It's down 14% now.

How we fool ourselves

First, you have to know that this is an unprecedented time. Interest rates have gone up the fastest in more than 35 years and then certain categories of stocks will always react more extremely than others. To be exact, growth stocks fall much more. Of course, in a bull market, they also go up much more but people tend to forget that during the down periods. Recency bias again.

Let me ask you a question. Answer without overthinking and don't look it up. Order these stocks from highest to lowest return over the last three years. Don't look it up, don't overthink it.

Sea Limited (SE)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B)

S&P 500 (SPY)

What do you think?

Now, of course, I already gave a hint with the context of recency bias. We all suffer from it, but some more than others.

The order of return of those four stocks is as they were listed there. Here's the chart.

Of course, Sea has gone down much more than the others recently and therefore, we feel that over the last three years, this must be the case as well. And therefore, in our mind, we classify the others as much better than Sea.

What we see is a summary of my investing style. It is meant for years, the volatility will be much higher, but the returns should be much higher as well. Of course, it's much harder to feel that today. Recently, we have seen high-growth stocks crash and therefore, we automatically assume they will not go up again.

Let's take another example, Salesforce (CRM) during the Great Financial Crisis.

Looks bad, doesn't it? And I think it's very recognizable for many growth investors now about the positions they hold now. Probably many thought back then: "I'll never make my money back." And many have probably sold their positions. After all, the prophets of doom sound so convincing. There would have been plenty of comments like this.

This overvalued story stock will never go back to all-time highs. What were you thinking buying that expensive piece of rubbish? The stock has to go up 330% just to get even. That will never happen!

That already assumes you bought at the top and only the top, which is one of my pet peeves.

But this is the following year, from December 2008 to December 2009:

That's a compound annual growth rate of 25%.

Losers

Of course, there are losers that may never return to all-time highs. There may also be decent companies where it can take five years or more before their stock makes a new high. But that doesn't mean that we can't get our money back. Just a few big outperformers and you'll do better than the market return, no matter how many losers you have.

There are many ways of investing but you don't need the lowest number of losers to outperform the market and many of its participants.

Whether you are Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch or Benjamin Graham, it doesn't matter; everyone has losers. They are just a part of the game.

But there is an asymmetry between losers and winners and it's clearly beneficial for patient investors. The asymmetry is that you can only lose 100%, but you can win 1000s of % if you have the right stock and you hold long enough.

For those 15 years, with one Salesforce, you could have 28 stocks going to zero and still be up 70%. I can guarantee you that even if you try very hard, it will be difficult to collect a portfolio of 28 stocks that all go to zero.

Just one stock can be enough, but how about three or four or five? Maybe even more? I think that's still possible with the Potential Multibaggers picks. It has always been the philosophy from the start to have outsized gainers and with outsized winners also come many losers. I wrote that in this article of April 2017 already, with examples.

But to have those outsized winners, you need to hold them, of course.

What are the remedies?

There are two major remedies to cure the problems. They work best if you use them together, but if you only use one, let it be the second.

The first remedy is dollar-cost averaging. Even if you were too enthusiastic when a stock was much higher, and you invested too much at once, and even if what you invest now is not very substantial in comparison to what you have invested already, dollar-cost averaging will still help you recover faster. It's an expensive remedy, especially the premium version, dollar-cost averaging on steroids. What I mean with DCA on steroids is investing more when there is a bear market. It works.

Suppose you could buy the dip each time before the market made a new high. Not just buying the dip but buying it each time exactly right at the bottom. Ho do you think this would be against dollar-cost averaging? Nick Maggiuli, in his blog Of Dollars And Data, did the test. Of course, the 'god-like' buy the dip strategy, which perfectly times the exact bottom, outperforms, but dollar-cost averaging is very close.

This study is from 2019 and it would be interesting to see an update with the crazy times we have had since then. But I have seen similar studies over other time periods and this is generally the outcome.

However, dollar-cost averaging can't work without the second remedy, a much more potent medicine.

It's called patience. I have always been clear that investing for me is a long-term game. I invest for the next 20+ years, not the next year. That doesn't mean that everyone should think like this. There have been hundreds of identified ways to outperform the market if applied consistently. That last part is usually the part most investors struggle with. They bought growth stocks when they were at or near the top and they sold them when they had already lost so much. I can guarantee that many will return to growth stocks once they have multiplied again.

The second thing I want to say about this is that I don't tell you how to invest here. To my subscribers, I always emphasize it's very important to make your portfolio reflect who you are. If that's the case and that means mainly dividend stocks for you, great. Still too many people think there's only one way of investing, their own. They often scream and kick when they see an approach that is totally different than theirs, claiming it will never work.

Back to patience. Many agree about investing for the long term when there's a bull market, but when there is a bear market, most seem to have forgotten that completely. They look into the red abyss of their portfolio and become desperate.

The next step is selling, usually at a big loss. Don't get me wrong, cutting some losers is good. I did it too, maybe even too late for some. But I will always err on the side of holding too long for the reason I have already mentioned before: you can go up much more than you can go down.

Of course, if you only started recently, you may think that this whole system of high growth and dollar-cost averaging doesn't work. I understand that. But this system is the opposite of Warren Buffett's. Buffett will outperform in bear markets and underperform in bull markets. For Potential Multibaggers, it will be the other way around. I think you have seen that during 2020 and 2021. In the next bull market, this will be the case as well. And bull markets tend to last much longer than bear markets.

Have you missed the recovery?

Just like there is no bell at the top, there's not one at the bottom either. As they say, bull markets are born on pessimism. For now, the lows of October 2022 still hold, although that means nothing for the coming months, of course. But suppose, as a thought experiment, that the October bottom was the bottom of the bear market. We saw the recovery in Salesforce's stock in 2008-2009. But now as well, many stocks are already up triple digits from their 52-week low.

Now, to make this absolutely clear, I don't know if the bottom is already in. But I'm pretty sure it will happen in the future if it was not in October. I won't time it, as I really don't know what the stock market will do over the next year or so. But I have a pretty strong conviction it will be up over the next 20 years and that's why I keep investing.

Conclusion

I hope this article can help you with some much-needed perspective in these challenging times. It's not easy looking at a red portfolio and it's even harder if you do it regularly. It makes you doubt all your assumptions. The key is not to hop from one strategy to the next but to keep doing what you promised yourself to do.

This is a long bear market, as the top was already in February 2021 for many stocks and for others in November 2021. The fact that you are still here on Seeking Alpha, reading this article, means you have been able not to lose your patience (or not completely). That already sets you apart from a majority of individual investors.

We don't know what the market will do in the coming months or even years. There could or could not be a recession and there could or could not be another leg down in the stock market. But I know that the market will turn eventually. Maybe the new bull market has already started, maybe it will begin in a few months or maybe even many months, or (let's hope not!) years, but it will come and many will be surprised by the gains growth stocks can have in a short time frame.

In the meantime, keep growing!