Coincident Indicators Nowcast: Non-Trivial Chance The Cycle Peak Was January

Summary

  • The National Bureau of Economic Research has indicated they particularly rely on 5 indicators: real GDP, nonfarm payrolls, industrial production, real sales, and real personal income less government transfers.
  • Only one of these - industrial production - has turned down as of last report.
  • But the values of 4 of the 5 are together in a configuration that in the past has typically occurred during or shortly before a recession.
  • A recession may even have already begun, but we don’t know it yet because of reporting delays, noise, and revisions.

Corporate business people working together in office

VioletaStoimenova

Introduction

The constellation of long leading indicators first turned down over 12 months ago, suggesting that a recession could occur any time beginning with Q1 this year. While they were heavily influenced by the price of oil, the short leading indicators also

Industrial production, real sales, and real personal income

Industrial production, real sales, and real personal income (FRED)

Estimate of real sales

Estimate of real sales (FRED)

YoY industrial production, real sales, and real personal income

YeY industrial production, real sales, and real personal income (FRED)

YoY industrial production, real sales, and real personal income

YoY industrial production, real sales, and real personal income (FRED)

YoY real retail sales

YoY real retail sales (FRED)

Real GDP quarterly change

Real GDP quarterly change (FRED)

Q/q% change in real final sales, real final sales to domestic purchasers

Q/q% change in real final sales; real final sales to domestic purchasers (FRED)

Q/q% change, real domestic income

Q/q% change real domestic income (FRED)

Nonfarm payrolls 1945-69

Nonfarm payrolls 1945-69 (FRED)

Nonfarm payrolls 1983-2019

Nonfarm payrolls 1983-2019 (FRED)

Nonfarm payrolls 1969-82

Nonfarm payrolls 1969-82 (FRED)

New Deal democrat As a professional who started an individual investor for almost 30 yeas ago, I quickly focused on economic cycles and the order in which they typically proceed. I have been writing about the economy for nearly 15 of those years, developing several alternate systems that include mid-cycle, long leading, short leading, coincident, lagging and long lagging indicators. I also focus particularly on their effects on average working and middle class Americans.

