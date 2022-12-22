Johnson & Johnson: Still One Of The More Expensive Pharmaceutical Companies

Apr. 04, 2023 11:16 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Summary

  • Johnson & Johnson reported mediocre results for fiscal 2022, but is expecting low-to-mid single digit growth for fiscal 2023.
  • The company is facing a patent cliff and might have trouble in the next few years to replace these sales with new products.
  • Johnson & Johnson is also trying to grow by acquisitions and recently acquired Abiomed.
  • I still don't see Johnson & Johnson as a good investment.

Johnson And Johnson Ordered To Pay 572 Million For Role In Oklahoma Opioid Crisis

Mario Tama

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) remains as one of the more expensive pharmaceutical companies – at least among the major players in the industry which I have covered so far on Seeking Alpha. Of course, companies like Novo Nordisk (

Johnson & Johnson is reporting full year 2022 financial highlights

JNJ Q4/22 Presentation

FY 2022 consumer health highlights and results

JNJ Q4/22 Presentation

FY 2022 results for the pharmaceutical segment of Johnson & Johnson

JNJ Q4/22 Presentation

Full year 2022 results for Johnson & Johnson's MedTech segment

JNJ Q4/22 Presentation

Johnson & Johnson: Guidance for fiscal 2023

JNJ Q4/22 Presentation

Johnson & Johnson: Growth expectations for the next 10 years

EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (Seeking Alpha)

Abiomed Acquisition: Transaction Details

Abiomed Acquisition Presentation

Abiomed is addressing a $35 billion market in the United States

Abiomed Acquisition Presentation

Support and resistance levels for Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Weekly Chart (TradingView)

