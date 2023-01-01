iacu

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a high-quality ETF built on sustainable dividend-paying stocks. It's benchmarked against the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index and has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) over time. Investors who need a primer into the SCHD can refer to our previous articles here and here.

We discussed in October that buying SCHD's October lows was timely, as the ETF is well-positioned to ride through a potential recession. According to Morningstar's analysis, about 56.4% of companies in SCHD have a wide economic moat. It's above SCHD's category and index benchmark of 45.5% and 49.2%, respectively.

SCHD risk/return analysis (Morningstar)

SCHD outperformed its category and index peers on a risk-adjusted basis, suggesting that its fund managers have performed relatively well.

SCHD's investment strategy focuses on the "quality and sustainability of dividends." In addition, the ETF selects its stocks based on their "fundamental strength relative to their peers."

Given its higher-than-average wide-moat rating, we believe the fund manager's index tracker replication has proved its worth.

Despite that, SCHD has underperformed the S&P 500 since our Buy rating in October. Accordingly, SCHD posted a total return of 13%, which is lower than the SPY's 17.2% increase over the same period.

As such, investors need to consider the thesis that choosing the right buy points to enter the SCHD is also vital for outperformance, as it improves their reward-to-risk profile.

However, what could have led to the SCHD underperforming since October? And can investors expect the ETF to recover from its relative underperformance to pick up the pace from here?

SPY/SCHD price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen in the SPY/SCHD price chart above, SPY underperformed the SCHD from August 2022 to January 2023 in price-performance terms. However, that set up a bear trap or false downside breakdown in SPY in early January 2023, as the market rallied through the first quarter.

The mean reversion from the SPY's January lows has led to a remarkable outperformance over the past three months. Is this surprising? Not exactly. We highlighted in our previous article in October:

However, if we fall into a deeper recession than anticipated, SCHD's less tech-exposed positioning and more robust dividend yield could help shield it against downside volatility better. - 1 January 2023 SCHD article by JR Research

However, risk-on sentiments returned since the start of the year, as we highlighted in a recent SPY update. Therefore, recessionary themes have not deterred investors. The recent banking crisis has also not led to further contagion in the market. As discussed in a recent Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) article, financial insiders returned to scoop up their discounted shares.

Hence, without the specter of a deeper recession, the more tech-exposed SPY (26.7%) has outperformed the SCHD's less tech-exposed weighting (12.5%), as semiconductor plays represented in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) led the tech's advance. Even recent underperformer Intel Corporation (INTC) has outperformed the SPX significantly over the past month.

However, we noted that the SPY/SCHD's price action had re-tested a critical resistance level, suggesting that consolidation could follow, leading to a subsequent pullback.

As such, it implies that SCHD could outperform from here on a total return basis, bolstered by its superior TTM dividend yield of 3.6%, which is given an A+ rating on Seeking Alpha.

Takeaway

SCHD trades at a lower normalized P/E of 13.6x compared to the SPY's 18.6x. Hence, its relative valuation advantage could see investors rotating some of their recent gains back to value stocks after benefiting from the rally in the SPY since its January lows.

Our price action analysis suggests that the SCHD seems to be bottoming out, with a low formed in mid-March.

Dip buyers who have yet to add exposure can consider the recent bottoming process to buy more and ride the next wave up.

Rating: Buy (Revised from Hold).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

