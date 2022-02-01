Yangarra Resources: Too Cheap To Ignore

Summary

  • Yangarra Resources is a Canadian small-cap producer of gas and light oil. However, the market appears to have misconstrued the company's acreage, operations, and business strategy.
  • In this article, I analyze Yangarra Resources' assets and growth trajectory, with the aim of shedding light on its risk-reward profile.
  • After conducting my analysis, I have come to believe that Yangarra represents an exceptional deep-value investment opportunity in the Canadian E&P space at this time.
Alberta Canada countryside

Recently, the U.S. natural gas price benchmark Henry Hub and Canadian benchmark AECO have both reached historic lows. This can be attributed primarily to the warm winter weather in North America, which has reduced demand for natural gas, and

Historical prices of Henry Hub natural gas with support level since the shale gas revolution

Fig. 1. Historical prices of Henry Hub natural gas with support level since the shale gas revolution (modified after Barchart and Seeking Alpha)

Land holdings of Yangarra Resources in central Alberta, Canada, targeting the halo Cardium play

Fig. 2. Land holdings of Yangarra Resources in central Alberta, Canada, targeting the halo Cardium play (modified by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Yangarra Resources materials)

Oil and gas reserves of Yangarra Resources as of December 31, 2022

Table 1. Oil and gas reserves of Yangarra Resources as of December 31, 2022. Please note, net reserves are Yangarra's working interest share after deduction of royalty obligations and any royalty interests. PDP, proved developed producing; 1P, proved; 2P, proved and probable (Yangarra Resources)

Net proved and probable reserves of Yangarra Resources by hydrocarbon types, shown with major events in the company's history of reserve booking

Fig. 3. Net proved and probable reserves of Yangarra Resources by hydrocarbon types, shown with major events in the company's history of reserve booking (compiled by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Yangarra Resources released data)

Production profile of Yangarra Resources, by year and by quarter, actual and projected, shown with liquids cut

Fig. 4. Production profile of Yangarra Resources, by year and by quarter, actual and projected, shown with liquids cut (compiled by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Yangarra Resources released data)

Unit cash costs of Yangarra Resources

Fig. 5. Unit cash costs of Yangarra Resources (compiled by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Yangarra Resources released data)

Free cash flow of Yangarra Resources by quarter

Fig. 6. Free cash flow of Yangarra Resources by quarter (compiled by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Yangarra Resources released data)

Debt owed by Yangarra Resources at end of quarter

Fig. 7. Debt owed by Yangarra Resources at end of quarter (compiled by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Yangarra Resources released data)

EV/Production vs. gas cut variations for Canadian E&P companies, shown with a trendline. Two operators in Colombia (GRE and PXT) are excluded from the calculation of the trendline

Fig. 8. EV/Production vs. gas cut variations for Canadian E&P companies, shown with a trendline. Two operators in Colombia (GRE and PXT) are excluded from the calculation of the trendline (compiled by Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on data released by various companies and retrieved from Seeking Alpha)

Stock chart of Yangarra Resources, as compared with Horizons Natural Gas ETF (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/HUN' title='Huntsman Corporation'>HUN</a>), The United States Natural Gas ETF (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/UNG' title='The United States Natural Gas ETF, LP'>UNG</a>), and iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (XEG)

Fig. 9. Stock chart of Yangarra Resources, as compared with Horizons Natural Gas ETF (HUN), The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), and iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (XEG) (modified from Barchart and Seeking Alpha)

Stock chart of Yangarra Resources, shown with its 200 DMA

Fig. 10. Stock chart of Yangarra Resources, shown with its 200 DMA (modified from Barchart and Seeking Alpha)

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YGRAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor.

