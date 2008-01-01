NN Group: Financial Flexibility And A Solid Balance Sheet

Apr. 04, 2023 11:47 AM ETNN Group N.V. (NNGPF), NNGRY
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.69K Followers

Summary

  • No exposure to Credit Suisse AT1 bonds and minimal investments in banks' AT1 bonds.
  • Dividend up by 12% and a buyback of €250 million in place.
  • Ongoing strong cash flow generation with a solid Solvency II ratio makes NN Group a buy. Despite that, we prefer Aegon.

Business colleagues working together on a laptop.

courtneyk

Here at the Lab, last week we analyzed the EU banking environment (ISP, BNP, Crédit Agricole, UniCredit, and SocGen) and started to investigate the EU insurance sector (AXA and Aegon). Before

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

NN Group - BS and SII Ratio

NN Group - BS and SII Ratio

NN Group DPS evolution

NN Group DPS evolution

NN Group Portfolio Investments

NN Group Portfolio Investments

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.69K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.