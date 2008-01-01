courtneyk

Here at the Lab, last week we analyzed the EU banking environment (ISP, BNP, Crédit Agricole, UniCredit, and SocGen) and started to investigate the EU insurance sector (AXA and Aegon). Before analyzing NN Group NV (OTCPK:NNGPF, OTCPK:NNGRY), it is important to review the latest macro development. Since our latest buy rating target, which was released in early January 2023, the company is down by more than 15% (underperforming the S&P 500 as well as the STOXX 600 insurance index).

The banking crisis that started with SVB's bankruptcy and continued with the CS's rescue and Deutsche Bank CDS news, was quickly recovered. We should be grateful to Central Banks and Governments' intervention who have rapidly managed to convince the markets that we are not on the verge of a season of bank failures as happened in 2008. For this reason, here at the Lab, we remain constructive on the European insurance industry as companies have strong balance sheets. In detail, exposure to Additional Tier 1 bonds (the one that Credit Suisse had to write down to zero as part of its merger with UBS) is generally low and European insurers appear to have most of their exposure in senior bank bonds. In addition, at the aggregate level, EU insurance players have a Solvency II ratio of 217% and an attractive free cash flow yield of around 11%. However, there are two risks to consider for insurers that are both related to the credit risk: 1) liquid BBB bonds and 2) illiquid assets.

Overall, the exposure to these two asset categories is approximately €1.1 trillion and there are persistent concerns about credit risk which could harm the sector. Leverage is quite high across the European insurance sector and based on IFRS assets, Assicurazioni Generali, NN Group, Poste Italiane, and Allianz are the most leveraged companies. On an equity basis, Poste Italiane and NN Group appear much more leveraged than the other companies, largely due to the Italian government bonds for Poste Italiane and EU government bonds/Dutch mortgage loans for NN Group. However; these assets carried relatively low risk and have low capital requirements. More specifically, among listed corporate bonds, we have a cautious view on BBB ratings due to the risk of a downgrade to below investment grade. Considering the high macro volatility, the sharp increase in interest rates, the recent problems in the banking sector, and a potential credit crunch, it is important to be aware of this exposure. At the aggregate level, BBB or high-yield bonds make up 51% of companies' corporate bond portfolios against 50% in the first half of 2022; Regarding illiquid investment, this asset class has increased over the past 5-7 years as companies have sought to tackle low-interest rates and low credit spreads. Investor concerns about illiquid investments have increased, but we have not seen any major write-downs on these assets. However, we note that investment strategies in this category vary significantly. For example, Aegon and NN Group appear to have the highest exposure to illiquid assets as of 2022, but a large proportion of these are residential mortgages and therefore are relatively low-risk.

Why are we back to the NN Group investment case?

NN Group has no exposure to Credit Suisse AT1 bonds. Looking at NN's exposure versus CS, we see limited investments in senior debt for a total amount of approximately €200 million. In addition, looking at the aggregate level, NN's investment in bank AT1 bonds only stood at €5 million; As we can see from the snap below, looking at the company's fixed income portfolio, 92% of the Government bond are at least an A credit rating, and 86% of the corporate bond are at a least BBB rating (Fig 3); Despite the market impacts, the company Solvency II ratio reached 197% from 196% recorded in the 2022 half-year report (Fig 1). This was due to a solid performance in its capital generation (and is in line with Mare Evidence Lab's investment thesis); Related to point 3) and already included in the Solvency ratio calculation, the company proposed a 2022 final dividend of €1.79 per ordinary share (with total compensation of €2.79 per ordinary share - Fig 2) and this was up 12% on the 2021 dividend payment; If we include the dividend yield and the buyback yield (the company declared a share repurchase program of €250 million), NN Group is currently trading at a yield of more than 10%; Regarding NN Group valuation, the Dutch insurer player is trading at a depressed price considering the 12.8% in Hold CO cash flow. For this reason, we decided to leave our earnings estimates unchanged and reiterate our buy rating price. Despite that, in 2023, we believe that Aegon offers a more compelling investment case with a near-term catalyst to return 30% of its entire market cap.

NN Group - BS and SII Ratio

Fig 1

NN Group DPS evolution

Fig 2

NN Group Portfolio Investments

Fig 3

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.