EVF: Be Patient And Wait For A Good Entry

Apr. 04, 2023 12:02 PM ETEaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.69K Followers

Summary

  • EVF provides high current income from a portfolio of senior loans.
  • The fund pays a generous 9.4% trailing distribution yield.
  • However, with the fund only earning 4-5% p.a. over the long-term, the EVF fund shows characteristics of being an amortizing 'return of principal' fund.
  • I believe EVF, like most credit CEFs, is a trading vehicle that investors should buy when economic conditions are poor and credit spreads are elevated.
  • Due to their mean reverting nature, when credit spreads are elevated, forward returns are usually above average.

3d newton cradle

tiero

The Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) is a closed-end fund that provides exposure to floating rate senior loans. The fund pays a generous 9.4% trailing 12 month distribution yield.

However, I don't think the EVF fund is a

EVF fund details

Figure 1 - EVF fund details (eatonvance.com)

EVF credit quality allocation

Figure 2 - EVF credit quality allocation (EVF factsheet)

EVF historical returns

Figure 3 - EVF historical returns (morningstar.com)

HY credit spreads average ~5% over the long-term

Figure 4 - HY credit spreads average ~5% over the long-term (St. Louis Fed)

EVF has a long-term amortizing NAV

Figure 5 - EVF has a long-term amortizing NAV (morningstar.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.69K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.