Investment Thesis

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is a back office enterprise cloud management software company. The business is accomplishing a terrific feat of growing its operations at a steady rate while significantly improving its profitability.

If I were to summarize my bull case into one idea, it would be this: I believe that during the next fiscal year, starting February 2024, the company will be on a path to GAAP profitability.

When that happens, a lot of doubters will suddenly start to appraise this steadily growing human resources-focused enterprise business through quite a different lens.

Ready to Take Market Share in HR

Workday's business model is focused on blue chips. Given this focus, it allows the business to navigate a potential recession with ease.

While many other cloud management businesses have attempted to be low-cost offerings, predominantly targeting small and medium businesses ("SMBs") and volume of customers, from the start Workday has been targeting large, well-funded enterprises. And now that many companies are facing uncertain times, having this stronger customer base with ample means is playing to its advantage.

Workday has two main offerings. Cloud Human Capital Management (''HCM'') & Enterprise Resource Planning (''ERP'') are one vertical. And Financial Management Resources (referred to as FINS) is the other key offering.

Indeed, it appears to be the case, that during this weak business environment, more and more companies are cutting back on personal and embracing technology to do the tasks that people previously were employed to perform.

Simply put, Workday allows enterprises to move personnel beyond mundane tasks such as payroll to drive employee engagement.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Stable

WDAY revenue growth rates

What's the one thing that investors like above all else? Predictability. And that's precisely what WDAY offers investors. You know that with WDAY you are getting high teens to 20% CAGR.

This is a very steady and recurring business with no negative surprises. And that's why the share price has been very much range bound these past 5 years while many SaaS businesses have been ''shot out of the sky.''

Many SaaS businesses were simply pretending to have a stable ''as-a-service'' offering, but were just cyclical software businesses and asking for a premium valuation.

More Good News to Consider, a Path to GAAP Profits?

Another factor to get excited about WDAY is that it's consistently looking to improve its profitability. Case in point, back in fiscal Q3 2023, Workday declared that its non-GAAP operating margins could reach 21% in fiscal 2024.

However, more recently, WDAY has upwards revised this target to reach 23% non-GAAP operating margins. While WDAY does not actively call this out yet, I believe that WDAY could end fiscal 2024 with negative 1% GAAP operating profits.

This would be a significant step up from the negative 3.6% it ended in fiscal 2023. Let me put this a better way. By the time that WDAY exits fiscal Q4 2024 (approximately 8 months' time), WDAY is likely to be talking to investors about its path toward GAAP profitability.

In fact, if you read through the latest conference call, you'll see the recently appointed CEO Carl Eschenbach consistently discuss that WDAY can balance growth and profitability. Here's an excerpt:

Everyone thinks one has to come at the expense of the other. And I think the operating leverage we have here at Workday and the strength of our installed base in the motion with both HCM [Human Capital Management] and FINS [ Financial Management Resources], I think, this is a very unique opportunity for a company to continue to grow at an unprecedented rate compared to others at scale.

The Bottom Line

To sum up the investment thesis, Workday's growth rates are maturing, but the business continues to expand its profitability profile.

The enterprise cloud solution for human resources is not particularly cheap if we acknowledge that SBC is a real cost. But sadly, if we don't play along and pretend that SBC isn't a real cost, we'd be left behind. Alas, thinking about the business on a non-GAAP basis, Workday, Inc. stock is priced 39x non-GAAP EPS.

Far be it for me to declare that Workday, Inc. stock is cheap. It's not a cheap stock. But the reason why it trades at a premium is that next year its earnings should be higher than this year and the business clearly has pricing power. And these considerations never come cheaply.

In conclusion, I'm bullish on Workday, Inc.